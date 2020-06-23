What's Leaving Hulu in July 2020

Batman Begins' time on Hulu is coming to an end, as well as The Dark Knight. Several other popular titles are leaving Hulu at the end of July, so watch them while you can! Wayne's World 2 and Freddy vs. Jason are among the titles that will depart the streaming service on July 31, in addition to I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, The Graduate and Billy the Kid.

Read on below for all the titles leaving Hulu in July, and be sure to check out our guides for what's new on Hulu in July, new on Netflix in July, and leaving Netflix as well. Additionally, if you need more help riding out coronavirus isolation, look no further than our guide of TV shows with enough seasons to binge until the end of social distancing.

Sign up for Hulu here.

July 31, 2020

A Life Less Ordinary

Batman Begins

Billy the Kid

The Chumscrubber

Constantine

The Dark Knight

Destiny Turns on the Radio

Diary of a Hitman

The Forbidden Kingdom

Freddy vs. Jason

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare

The Graduate

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Lady in a Cage

Men With Brooms

Moll Flanders

Mutant Species

Planet 51

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

The Skull

Slums of Beverly Hills

Soul Food

Sprung

Tamara

Tank Girl

Thelma & Louise

Universal Soldier

Wayne's World 2

Once you've worked through these titles, watch our series, Stream Queens, to determine what else on streaming is worth your time. Check out the video below for more.

Stream Queens | June 18, 2020 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT

Here Are the Best TV Shows to Watch This Summer

Best Movies and TV Shows to Stay In and Stream

Quarantine Streaming Guide: The Best Feel-Good Movies on Every Service

'Normal People': Get to Know the Stars of Hulu's Romantic Drama (Exclusive)

Related Gallery