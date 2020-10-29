Hulu

What's Leaving Hulu in November 2020

By Alex Ungerman‍
November is here, but it'll be gone faster than you know it, which means you've only got until a little after Thanksgiving to see the following movies on Hulu! The Hurt Locker and the Harold & Kumar films are among the major titles leaving the streaming service when the month is over, as well as Casino Royale, Blade and Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls.

Read on below for all the titles leaving Hulu in November, and be sure to check out our guides for what's new on Hulu in Novembernew on Netflix in November and leaving Netflix as well. Additionally, if you need more help riding out coronavirus isolation, look no further than our guide of TV shows with enough seasons to binge until the end of social distancing.

November 30, 2020

Absolute Power 

Anywhere But Here 

Bad Girls from Mars 

The Bank Job 

Because I Said So 

Blade 

Blade 2 

Broken Lizard's Club Dread 

Call Me 

Casino Royale 

The Cold Light Of Day 

Company Business 

The Day the Earth Stood Still 

Deep Blue Sea 

Demolition Man

Evil Dead II 

Extreme Justice 

Fallen 

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay 

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle 

The Hurt Locker 

Jessabelle 

Julia 

Killers 

The Last Boy Scout 

Notorious 

The Omen 

Outbreak 

Pee-wee's Big Adventure 

Quantum of Solace 

Reasonable Doubt 

Religulous 

Snakes On A Plane 

Stanley & Iris 

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls 

Up in the Air 

The Weight of Water 

The Woods

You Don't Mess With The Zohan 

Once you've worked through these titles, watch our series, Stream Queens, to determine what else on streaming is worth your time. Check out the video below for more.

Stream Queens | October 22, 2020

