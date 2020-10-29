What's Leaving Hulu in November 2020
November is here, but it'll be gone faster than you know it, which means you've only got until a little after Thanksgiving to see the following movies on Hulu! The Hurt Locker and the Harold & Kumar films are among the major titles leaving the streaming service when the month is over, as well as Casino Royale, Blade and Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls.
Read on below for all the titles leaving Hulu in November, and be sure to check out our guides for what's new on Hulu in November, new on Netflix in November and leaving Netflix as well. Additionally, if you need more help riding out coronavirus isolation, look no further than our guide of TV shows with enough seasons to binge until the end of social distancing.
November 30, 2020
Absolute Power
Anywhere But Here
Bad Girls from Mars
The Bank Job
Because I Said So
Blade
Blade 2
Broken Lizard's Club Dread
Call Me
Casino Royale
The Cold Light Of Day
Company Business
The Day the Earth Stood Still
Deep Blue Sea
Demolition Man
Evil Dead II
Extreme Justice
Fallen
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
The Hurt Locker
Jessabelle
Julia
Killers
The Last Boy Scout
Notorious
The Omen
Outbreak
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Quantum of Solace
Reasonable Doubt
Religulous
Snakes On A Plane
Stanley & Iris
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls
Up in the Air
The Weight of Water
The Woods
You Don't Mess With The Zohan
