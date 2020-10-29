What's Leaving Hulu in November 2020

November is here, but it'll be gone faster than you know it, which means you've only got until a little after Thanksgiving to see the following movies on Hulu! The Hurt Locker and the Harold & Kumar films are among the major titles leaving the streaming service when the month is over, as well as Casino Royale, Blade and Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls.

Read on below for all the titles leaving Hulu in November, and be sure to check out our guides for what's new on Hulu in November, new on Netflix in November and leaving Netflix as well. Additionally, if you need more help riding out coronavirus isolation, look no further than our guide of TV shows with enough seasons to binge until the end of social distancing.

Sign up for Hulu here.

November 30, 2020

Absolute Power

Anywhere But Here

Bad Girls from Mars

The Bank Job

Because I Said So

Blade

Blade 2

Broken Lizard's Club Dread

Call Me

Casino Royale

The Cold Light Of Day

Company Business

The Day the Earth Stood Still

Deep Blue Sea

Demolition Man

Evil Dead II

Extreme Justice

Fallen

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

The Hurt Locker

Jessabelle

Julia

Killers

The Last Boy Scout

Notorious

The Omen

Outbreak

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Quantum of Solace

Reasonable Doubt

Religulous

Snakes On A Plane

Stanley & Iris

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls

Up in the Air

The Weight of Water

The Woods

You Don't Mess With The Zohan

Once you've worked through these titles, watch our series, Stream Queens, to determine what else on streaming is worth your time. Check out the video below for more.

Stream Queens | October 22, 2020 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT

Black Friday and Thanksgiving Shopping 2020

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Already Celebrated Thanksgiving

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Go On, But in 'Reimagined' Form