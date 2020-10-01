What's Leaving Hulu in October 2020
October is here, but it'll be gone faster than you know it, which means you've only got through Halloween to see the following movies on Hulu! Forgetting Sarah Marshall and the Twilight films are among the major titles leaving the streaming service when the month is over, as well as Any Given Sunday, Life of Pi and When a Stranger Calls.
Read on below for all the titles leaving Hulu in October, and be sure to check out our guides for what's new on Hulu in October, new on Netflix in October and leaving Netflix as well. Additionally, if you need more help riding out coronavirus isolation, look no further than our guide of TV shows with enough seasons to binge until the end of social distancing.
October 31, 2020
31
52 Pick-Up
A Good Woman
After Life
An American Haunting
An Eye for a Eye
Any Given Sunday
Australia
The Bellboy
Blade: Trinity
The Bounty
The Brothers McMullen
Bug
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Cinderfella
The Curse Of Downers Grove
Downhill Racer
The Executioners
Footloose
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Girls Against Boys
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Gloria
Hellraiser
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
Hot Rod
The Impossible
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole
Life of Pi
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
Margin Call
Martyrs
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
The Patsy
The Pawnbroker
Phase IV
Psycho Granny
The Quiet Ones
Red
The Sandman
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sliver
Spaceballs
Stuck On You
The Tenant
The Terminator
Trapped Model
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Ultraviolet
Vampire
Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter
Walking Tall
When A Stranger Calls
Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard
