What's Leaving Hulu in October 2020

October is here, but it'll be gone faster than you know it, which means you've only got through Halloween to see the following movies on Hulu! Forgetting Sarah Marshall and the Twilight films are among the major titles leaving the streaming service when the month is over, as well as Any Given Sunday, Life of Pi and When a Stranger Calls.

Read on below for all the titles leaving Hulu in October, and be sure to check out our guides for what's new on Hulu in October, new on Netflix in October and leaving Netflix as well. Additionally, if you need more help riding out coronavirus isolation, look no further than our guide of TV shows with enough seasons to binge until the end of social distancing.

October 31, 2020

31

52 Pick-Up

A Good Woman

After Life

An American Haunting

An Eye for a Eye

Any Given Sunday

Australia

The Bellboy

Blade: Trinity

The Bounty

The Brothers McMullen

Bug

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Cinderfella

The Curse Of Downers Grove

Downhill Racer

The Executioners

Footloose

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Girls Against Boys

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Gloria

Hellraiser

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Hot Rod

The Impossible

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole

Life of Pi

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

Margin Call

Martyrs

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

The Patsy

The Pawnbroker

Phase IV

Psycho Granny

The Quiet Ones

Red

The Sandman

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sliver

Spaceballs

Stuck On You

The Tenant

The Terminator

Trapped Model

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Ultraviolet

Vampire

Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter

Walking Tall

When A Stranger Calls

Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard

