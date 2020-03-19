What's Leaving Netflix in April 2020

You'd better jam while you still can on Netflix.

The Looney Toons-Michael Jordan basketball classic Space Jam is leaving the streaming service on April 30, after being added at the beginning of March. Also saying goodbye -- Good Burger,Step Brothers, Scream 2 and 3, A Cinderella Story and The Hangover -- which will only live on Netflix through the month of April. So, if you've been staying in and streaming during the coronavirus outbreak, you might want to move the movies and shows below to the top of your queue.

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in April, and when. Also, be sure to check out everything coming out on Netflix next month as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home while the theaters are closed and release dates are postponed.

April 4, 2020

American Odyssey: Season 1

April 8, 2020

Movie 43

April 15, 2020

21 & Over

April 16, 2020

Lost Girl: Seasons 1-5

April 17, 2020

Big Fat Liar

April 19, 2020

The Longest Yard

April 24, 2020

The Ugly Truth

April, 29, 2020

National Treasure

April, 30, 2020

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit

Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.

Meanwhile, get some social distancing dating tips from Love Is Blind's Lauren and Cameron in the video below.

‘Love Is Blind’: Social Distancing Dating Tips From Lauren and Cameron This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Every New Movie Streaming Early Amid Theater Closures: 'I Still Believe,' 'Bloodshot' and More

'Elite': Here Is Your Dramatic First Look at Season 3 of Netflix's Teen Soap (Exclusive)

Former Prosecutor Linda Fairstein Sues Ava DuVernay and Netflix Over 'When They See Us'

Related Gallery