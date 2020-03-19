What's Leaving Netflix in April 2020
You'd better jam while you still can on Netflix.
The Looney Toons-Michael Jordan basketball classic Space Jam is leaving the streaming service on April 30, after being added at the beginning of March. Also saying goodbye -- Good Burger,Step Brothers, Scream 2 and 3, A Cinderella Story and The Hangover -- which will only live on Netflix through the month of April. So, if you've been staying in and streaming during the coronavirus outbreak, you might want to move the movies and shows below to the top of your queue.
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in April, and when. Also, be sure to check out everything coming out on Netflix next month as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home while the theaters are closed and release dates are postponed.
April 4, 2020
American Odyssey: Season 1
April 8, 2020
Movie 43
April 15, 2020
21 & Over
April 16, 2020
Lost Girl: Seasons 1-5
April 17, 2020
Big Fat Liar
April 19, 2020
The Longest Yard
April 24, 2020
The Ugly Truth
April, 29, 2020
National Treasure
April, 30, 2020
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit
Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.
