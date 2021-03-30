Netflix

What's Leaving Netflix in April 2021

By Alex Ungerman‍
Columbia Pictures

If you've been meaning to watch Django Unchained on Netflix, you'd better hurry. The Quentin Tarantino movie starring Jamie Foxx is leaving the streaming service in April, along with other titles, such as 17 Again, Snowpiercer and Runaway Bride.

I Am Legend and Can't Hardly Wait will also no longer be available on Netflix after the end of the month.

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving in April. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.

April 2, 2021

Honey: Rise Up and Dance 

April 4, 2021

Backfire

April 11, 2021

Time Trap

April 12, 2021

Married at First Sight: Season 9 
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

April 13, 2021

Antidote

April 14, 2021

Eddie Murphy: Delirious 
The New Romantic 
Once Upon a Time in London 
Thor: Tales of Asgard 

April 15, 2021

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant 

April 19, 2021

Carol
The Vatican Tapes 

April 20, 2021

The Last Resort

April 21, 2021

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

April 22, 2021

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

April 23, 2021

Mirror Mirror 

April 24, 2021

Django Unchained

April 26, 2021

The Sapphires 

April 27, 2021

The Car
Doom

April 28, 2021

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

April 30, 2021

17 Again
Blackfish
Can't Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Am Legend
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
Knock Knock
Palm Trees in the Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Snowpiercer
The Green Hornet
The Indian in the Cupboard
Waiting

Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.

And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.

