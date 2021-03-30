What's Leaving Netflix in April 2021
If you've been meaning to watch Django Unchained on Netflix, you'd better hurry. The Quentin Tarantino movie starring Jamie Foxx is leaving the streaming service in April, along with other titles, such as 17 Again, Snowpiercer and Runaway Bride.
I Am Legend and Can't Hardly Wait will also no longer be available on Netflix after the end of the month.
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving in April. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.
April 2, 2021
Honey: Rise Up and Dance
April 4, 2021
Backfire
April 11, 2021
Time Trap
April 12, 2021
Married at First Sight: Season 9
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1
April 13, 2021
Antidote
April 14, 2021
Eddie Murphy: Delirious
The New Romantic
Once Upon a Time in London
Thor: Tales of Asgard
April 15, 2021
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
April 19, 2021
Carol
The Vatican Tapes
April 20, 2021
The Last Resort
April 21, 2021
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
April 22, 2021
Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4
April 23, 2021
Mirror Mirror
April 24, 2021
Django Unchained
April 26, 2021
The Sapphires
April 27, 2021
The Car
Doom
April 28, 2021
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
April 30, 2021
17 Again
Blackfish
Can't Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Am Legend
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
Knock Knock
Palm Trees in the Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Snowpiercer
The Green Hornet
The Indian in the Cupboard
Waiting
Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.
And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.
