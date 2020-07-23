What's Leaving Netflix in August 2020

Bad Boys may be for Life, but the first two movies in the franchise won't be forever on Netflix. The streaming service is saying goodbye to Bad Boysand Bad Boys II at the end of the month, as well as a number of other popular titles, including Get Him to the Greek, Clueless, Groundhog Day, Child's Play and He's Just Not That Into You.

You've still got time to watch all these movies, but you better get on it if you've been putting it off!

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in August. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix in August as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home while the theaters are closed and release dates are postponed.

August 1, 2020

Skins: Seasons 1-7

August 3, 2020

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Seasons 1-2

August 7, 2020

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

August 14, 2020

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

August 18, 2020

The Incident

August 19, 2020

Some Kind of Beautiful

August 20, 2020

Bad Rap

August 21, 2020

Just Go With It

August 23, 2020

Fanatic

August 25, 2020

Blue Is the Warmest Color

August 28, 2020

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

August 31, 2020

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child's Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He's Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine's Day

Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.

And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor on Why Netflix Let Them Reveal 'TATB 3' Scenes BEFORE Its Release This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

What's New on Netflix in August 2020

Check Out an Exclusive Clip From Netflix's 'Love on the Spectrum'

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling to Star in $200 Million Netflix Film

Related Gallery