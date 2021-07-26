What's Leaving Netflix in August 2021

We've got some super bad news. Netflix is saying goodbye to Superbad at the end of August 2021, as well as some other popular TV shows and movies, including The Social Network, Love Actually, The Departed and more.

The Daniel Craig James Bond movies, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, will also be leaving Netflix in August, as well as The Big Lebowski and The Girl Next Door.

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving in August. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.

Aug. 1, 2021

American Assassin

Aug. 4, 2021

#cats_the_mewvie

Aug. 7, 2021

The Promise

Aug. 9, 2021

El Cartel: Season 1

El Cartel: Season 2

Nightcrawler

Aug. 12, 2021

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

Aug. 14, 2021

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Aug. 15, 2021

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

Aug. 20, 2021

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

Aug. 22, 2021

1BR

Aug. 26, 2021

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Aug. 27, 2021

A Princess for Christmas

Aug. 29, 2021

Strange But True

Aug. 30, 2021

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Stranger Than Fiction

Aug. 31, 2021

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moonrise Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.

And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.

‘Sex/Life’: How Mike Vogel Prepped for Steamy Scenes in New Netflix Drama This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

What's New on Netflix in August 2021

Meghan Markle to Executive Produce New Animated Series for Netflix

Netflix's 'Sex/Life': Secrets Behind the Steamiest Scenes (Exclusive)

Related Gallery