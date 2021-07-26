What's Leaving Netflix in August 2021
We've got some super bad news. Netflix is saying goodbye to Superbad at the end of August 2021, as well as some other popular TV shows and movies, including The Social Network, Love Actually, The Departed and more.
The Daniel Craig James Bond movies, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, will also be leaving Netflix in August, as well as The Big Lebowski and The Girl Next Door.
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving in August. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.
Aug. 1, 2021
American Assassin
Aug. 4, 2021
#cats_the_mewvie
Aug. 7, 2021
The Promise
Aug. 9, 2021
El Cartel: Season 1
El Cartel: Season 2
Nightcrawler
Aug. 12, 2021
Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5
Aug. 14, 2021
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Aug. 15, 2021
Jericho: Seasons 1-2
Wish I Was Here
Aug. 20, 2021
Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder
Aug. 22, 2021
1BR
Aug. 26, 2021
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Aug. 27, 2021
A Princess for Christmas
Aug. 29, 2021
Strange But True
Aug. 30, 2021
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Stranger Than Fiction
Aug. 31, 2021
Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian Candidate
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moonrise Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.
