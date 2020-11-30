Netflix

What's Leaving Netflix in December 2020: Last Chance to Watch 'The Office' and More

By Alex Ungerman‍
the office
NBC

The final gut punch of 2020 is here -- The Office is leaving Netflix at the end of the month. If you've been a fan of having the beloved NBC sitcom on while you cook, clean, wind down for bed, whatever, you've got until Dec. 31 to do it, at least on the streaming giant.

Good news for hardcore fans -- who don't mind adding another streaming service to their monthly budget -- beginning on Jan. 1, 2021, all nine seasons will be available to stream on Peacock.

Meanwhile, it's not only the Dunder Mifflin team that's leaving us -- even as Netflix's subscription prices rise for U.S. subscribers -- a number of other popular titles are saying farewell, including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The West Wing, Back to the Future 1-3, The Notebook and more.

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in December. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix this month as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home. And if you're in the holiday spirit, here's all the holiday movies worth watching on every service.

December 1, 2020

Heartbreakers
The Lobster

December 4, 2020

Cabin Fever
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

December 5, 2020

The Rum Diary

December 6, 2020

The Secret

December 7, 2020

Berlin, I Love You
The Art of the Steal

December 8, 2020

Sin senos sí hay paraíso

December 10, 2020

Ralph Breaks the Internet (Wreck-It Ralph 2)

December 14, 2020

Hart of Dixie

December 17, 2020

Ip Man 3

December 22, 2020

The Little Hours

December 24, 2020

The West Wing

December 25, 2020

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

December 27, 2020

Fifty

December 28, 2020

Lawless

December 29, 2020

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

December 30, 2020

Dexter
Hell on Wheels
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Nurse Jackie

December 31, 2020

Airplane!
An Education
Anna Karenina
Baby Mama
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bad Teacher
Barbershop
Being John Malkovich
Cape Fear
Casper
Charlie St. Cloud
Coneheads
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fargo
For Love or Money
Frida
Gossip Girl
Grand Hotel
Her
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Inbetweeners
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
The Interview
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Nacho Libre
Not Another Teen Movie
The Notebook
Octonauts
The Office
Poltergeist
Pride & Prejudice
Session 9
Splice
Starsky & Hutch
Superman Returns
The Town
Troy
WarGames
The Witches

Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.

And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.

