What's Leaving Netflix in December 2020: Last Chance to Watch 'The Office' and More
The final gut punch of 2020 is here -- The Office is leaving Netflix at the end of the month. If you've been a fan of having the beloved NBC sitcom on while you cook, clean, wind down for bed, whatever, you've got until Dec. 31 to do it, at least on the streaming giant.
Good news for hardcore fans -- who don't mind adding another streaming service to their monthly budget -- beginning on Jan. 1, 2021, all nine seasons will be available to stream on Peacock.
Meanwhile, it's not only the Dunder Mifflin team that's leaving us -- even as Netflix's subscription prices rise for U.S. subscribers -- a number of other popular titles are saying farewell, including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The West Wing, Back to the Future 1-3, The Notebook and more.
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in December. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix this month as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home. And if you're in the holiday spirit, here's all the holiday movies worth watching on every service.
December 1, 2020
Heartbreakers
The Lobster
December 4, 2020
Cabin Fever
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
December 5, 2020
The Rum Diary
December 6, 2020
The Secret
December 7, 2020
Berlin, I Love You
The Art of the Steal
December 8, 2020
Sin senos sí hay paraíso
December 10, 2020
Ralph Breaks the Internet (Wreck-It Ralph 2)
December 14, 2020
Hart of Dixie
December 17, 2020
Ip Man 3
December 22, 2020
The Little Hours
December 24, 2020
The West Wing
December 25, 2020
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
December 27, 2020
Fifty
December 28, 2020
Lawless
December 29, 2020
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
December 30, 2020
Dexter
Hell on Wheels
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Nurse Jackie
December 31, 2020
Airplane!
An Education
Anna Karenina
Baby Mama
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bad Teacher
Barbershop
Being John Malkovich
Cape Fear
Casper
Charlie St. Cloud
Coneheads
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fargo
For Love or Money
Frida
Gossip Girl
Grand Hotel
Her
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Inbetweeners
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
The Interview
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Nacho Libre
Not Another Teen Movie
The Notebook
Octonauts
The Office
Poltergeist
Pride & Prejudice
Session 9
Splice
Starsky & Hutch
Superman Returns
The Town
Troy
WarGames
The Witches
