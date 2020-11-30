The final gut punch of 2020 is here -- The Office is leaving Netflix at the end of the month. If you've been a fan of having the beloved NBC sitcom on while you cook, clean, wind down for bed, whatever, you've got until Dec. 31 to do it, at least on the streaming giant.

Good news for hardcore fans -- who don't mind adding another streaming service to their monthly budget -- beginning on Jan. 1, 2021, all nine seasons will be available to stream on Peacock.

Meanwhile, it's not only the Dunder Mifflin team that's leaving us -- even as Netflix's subscription prices rise for U.S. subscribers -- a number of other popular titles are saying farewell, including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The West Wing, Back to the Future 1-3, The Notebook and more.

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in December. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix this month as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home. And if you're in the holiday spirit, here's all the holiday movies worth watching on every service.

December 1, 2020

Heartbreakers

The Lobster

December 4, 2020

Cabin Fever

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

December 5, 2020

The Rum Diary

December 6, 2020

The Secret

December 7, 2020

Berlin, I Love You

The Art of the Steal

December 8, 2020

Sin senos sí hay paraíso

December 10, 2020

Ralph Breaks the Internet (Wreck-It Ralph 2)

December 14, 2020

Hart of Dixie

December 17, 2020

Ip Man 3

December 22, 2020

The Little Hours

December 24, 2020

The West Wing

December 25, 2020

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

December 27, 2020

Fifty

December 28, 2020

Lawless

December 29, 2020

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

December 30, 2020

Dexter

Hell on Wheels

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Nurse Jackie

December 31, 2020

Airplane!

An Education

Anna Karenina

Baby Mama

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bad Teacher

Barbershop

Being John Malkovich

Cape Fear

Casper

Charlie St. Cloud

Coneheads

Definitely, Maybe

Dennis the Menace

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fargo

For Love or Money

Frida

Gossip Girl

Grand Hotel

Her

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Inbetweeners

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Interview

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Nacho Libre

Not Another Teen Movie

The Notebook

Octonauts

The Office

Poltergeist

Pride & Prejudice

Session 9

Splice

Starsky & Hutch

Superman Returns

The Town

Troy

WarGames

The Witches

Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.

And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.

