What's Leaving Netflix in June 2020
Mad Men is moving forward and away from Netflix. All seven seasons will be making like Don Draper and disappearing from the platform on June 9, which means if you're looking to watch (or rewatch!) the acclaimed AMC series, you'd better do so soon. The Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss-starring ensemble drama isn't the only title on the way out, as subscribers will see several other titles leave the streaming service as well, including the Matrix movies and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
Some titles will still be available on other platforms. You can watch Avengers: Infinity War on Disney+ and watch Cheers on CBS All Access, as both will no longer be on Netflix after June.
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in June. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix in June as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home while the theaters are closed and release dates are postponed.
June 1, 2020
The King's Speech
June 3, 2020
God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
June 4, 2020
A Perfect Man
June 7, 2020
Equilibrium
From Paris with Love
June 9, 2020
Mad Men
June 10, 2020
Standoff
June 11, 2020
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell:Series 1
June 12, 2020
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
June 14, 2020
Cutie and the Boxer
June 16, 2020
The Stanford Prison Experiment
June 22, 2020
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
June 24, 2020
Avengers: Infinity War
June 27, 2020
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
June 29, 2020
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!
June 30, 2020
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn's Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man
Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.
