What's Leaving Netflix in June 2020

Mad Men is moving forward and away from Netflix. All seven seasons will be making like Don Draper and disappearing from the platform on June 9, which means if you're looking to watch (or rewatch!) the acclaimed AMC series, you'd better do so soon. The Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss-starring ensemble drama isn't the only title on the way out, as subscribers will see several other titles leave the streaming service as well, including the Matrix movies and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Some titles will still be available on other platforms. You can watch Avengers: Infinity War on Disney+ and watch Cheers on CBS All Access, as both will no longer be on Netflix after June.

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in June. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix in June as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home while the theaters are closed and release dates are postponed.

June 1, 2020

The King's Speech

June 3, 2020

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

June 4, 2020

A Perfect Man

June 7, 2020

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

June 9, 2020

Mad Men

June 10, 2020

Standoff

June 11, 2020

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell:Series 1

June 12, 2020

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

June 14, 2020

Cutie and the Boxer

June 16, 2020

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 22, 2020

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

June 24, 2020

Avengers: Infinity War

June 27, 2020

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

June 29, 2020

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!

June 30, 2020

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn's Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man

