What's Leaving Netflix in March 2020
Wakanda may be forever, but sadly, not on Netflix.
Black Panther is leaving Netflix on March 3, making it among the most high-profile titles to leave the streaming service in the upcoming month. Luckily, fans of the Marvel mega-hit won't have to wait long to see the movie again, as the film makes its way onto Disney+ the following day. That's not all we will be parting ways with on Netflix, as a number of shows and movies are saying goodbye to the platform throughout the month. The Dark Knight, Eat Pray Love, Zodiac, P.S. I Love You, Paranormal Activity and The Lord of the Rings films, The Return of the King and The Two Towers, will no longer be popping up in your queue. Keep an eye out for March 30 in particular, when a whopping 16 titles will be parting the platform -- including Kill Bill Vol. I and II.
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in March, and when. Also, be sure to check out our guide for everything coming out on Netflix next month as well.
March 3, 2020
Marvel Studios' Black Panther
The Men Who Stare at Goats
March 4, 2020
F the Prom
March 7, 2020
Blue Jasmine
The Jane Austen Book Club
The Waterboy
March 9, 2020
Eat Pray Love
March 14, 2020
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3
March 15, 2020
Coraline
March 17, 2020
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Seasons 1-4
March 19, 2020
The L Word: Seasons 1-6
Zodiac
March 24, 2020
Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
March 30, 2020
Batman Begins
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Death at a Funeral
Drugs, Inc.: Season 5
Hairspray
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
New York Minute
P.S. I Love You
Paranormal Activity
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Wild Wild West
Make sure to watch all of these while you still can!
