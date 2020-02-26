What's Leaving Netflix in March 2020

Wakanda may be forever, but sadly, not on Netflix.

Black Panther is leaving Netflix on March 3, making it among the most high-profile titles to leave the streaming service in the upcoming month. Luckily, fans of the Marvel mega-hit won't have to wait long to see the movie again, as the film makes its way onto Disney+ the following day. That's not all we will be parting ways with on Netflix, as a number of shows and movies are saying goodbye to the platform throughout the month. The Dark Knight, Eat Pray Love, Zodiac, P.S. I Love You, Paranormal Activity and The Lord of the Rings films, The Return of the King and The Two Towers, will no longer be popping up in your queue. Keep an eye out for March 30 in particular, when a whopping 16 titles will be parting the platform -- including Kill Bill Vol. I and II.

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in March, and when. Also, be sure to check out our guide for everything coming out on Netflix next month as well.

March 3, 2020

Marvel Studios' Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

March 4, 2020

F the Prom

March 7, 2020

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

March 9, 2020

Eat Pray Love

March 14, 2020

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3

March 15, 2020

Coraline

March 17, 2020

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Seasons 1-4

March 19, 2020

The L Word: Seasons 1-6

Zodiac

March 24, 2020

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time

March 30, 2020

Batman Begins

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc.: Season 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Wild Wild West

Make sure to watch all of these while you still can!

Meanwhile, watch the video below to dive into the wellness experiments on Gwyneth Paltrow's Netflix series, The Goop Lab.

Inside the Wellness Experiments on Netflix's 'The Goop Lab' | ET Style Feed This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Netflix's 'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez' Docuseries Is a Necessary Watch

Ava DuVernay to Direct Netflix Documentary About Nipsey Hussle

Jenna Dewan's Netflix Series 'Soundtrack' Canceled After One Season

Related Gallery