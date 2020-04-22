What's Leaving Netflix in May 2020
If you've been meaning to binge-watch Scandal on Netflix, you'd better get on it! All seven seasons of the Kerry Washington-led ABC drama are leaving the platform in May, along with a slew of other streaming movies and shows. (Note for Washington fans: If you need to get your fix, might we suggest dropping everything and watching Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu right now).
Limitless, several Austin Powers and Final Destination movies, What's Eating Gilbert Grape and Dear John are also among the movies saying goodbye to Netflix, as well as Outbreak, if you, like many others, have found yourself watching pandemic shows in quarantine during the age of coronavirus.
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in May, and when. Also, be sure to check out everything coming out on Netflix next month as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home while the theaters are closed and release dates are postponed.
May 1, 2020
John Carter
May 15, 2020
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
May 17, 2020
Royal Pains: Season 1-8
May 18, 2020
Scandal: Season 1-7
May 19, 2020
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She's Out of My League
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
May 25, 2020
Bitten: Season 1-3
May 27, 2020
I'm No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
May 30, 2020
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
May 31, 2020
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich
Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.
