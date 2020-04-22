What's Leaving Netflix in May 2020

If you've been meaning to binge-watch Scandal on Netflix, you'd better get on it! All seven seasons of the Kerry Washington-led ABC drama are leaving the platform in May, along with a slew of other streaming movies and shows. (Note for Washington fans: If you need to get your fix, might we suggest dropping everything and watching Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu right now).

Limitless, several Austin Powers and Final Destination movies, What's Eating Gilbert Grape and Dear John are also among the movies saying goodbye to Netflix, as well as Outbreak, if you, like many others, have found yourself watching pandemic shows in quarantine during the age of coronavirus.

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in May, and when. Also, be sure to check out everything coming out on Netflix next month as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home while the theaters are closed and release dates are postponed.

And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.

May 1, 2020

John Carter

May 15, 2020

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

May 17, 2020

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

May 18, 2020

Scandal: Season 1-7

May 19, 2020

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She's Out of My League

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

May 25, 2020

Bitten: Season 1-3

May 27, 2020

I'm No Longer Here

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 30, 2020

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

May 31, 2020

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.

