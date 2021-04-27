What's Leaving Netflix in May 2021
50 First Dates is about to have its last date on Netflix. The Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler movie leaves the streaming service at the end of the month, along with several other movies, including The Pursuit of Happyness, Brokeback Mountain, The Blair Witch Project and more.
Also leaving Netflix in May 2021: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and All Dogs Go to Heaven -- so watch while you can!
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving in April. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.
May 1, 2021
Hoarders: Season 10
May 3, 2021
War Horse
May 5, 2021
Hangman
May 6, 2021
City of God: 10 Years Later
Lockout
May 7, 2021
The Chosen Ones
House at the End of the Street
May 10, 2021
Quartet
May 14, 2021
Sherlock: Series 1-4
May 18, 2021
Trumbo
May 29, 2021
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love
May 31, 2021
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us from Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting…
Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.
And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.
RELATED CONTENT:
Hype House Stars Land Netflix Series
Anna Delvey: Fake German Heiress and Subject of a Netflix Series
'Ginny & Georgia' Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix