What's Leaving Netflix in May 2021

50 First Dates is about to have its last date on Netflix. The Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler movie leaves the streaming service at the end of the month, along with several other movies, including The Pursuit of Happyness, Brokeback Mountain, The Blair Witch Project and more.

Also leaving Netflix in May 2021: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and All Dogs Go to Heaven -- so watch while you can!

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving in April. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.

May 1, 2021

Hoarders: Season 10

May 3, 2021

War Horse

May 5, 2021

Hangman

May 6, 2021

City of God: 10 Years Later

Lockout

May 7, 2021

The Chosen Ones

House at the End of the Street

May 10, 2021

Quartet

May 14, 2021

Sherlock: Series 1-4

May 18, 2021

Trumbo

May 29, 2021

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

May 31, 2021

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us from Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting…

Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.

And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.

Hype House Lands Reality Show on Netflix: Here’s Everything We Know So Far This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Hype House Lands Reality Show on Netflix: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

RELATED CONTENT:

Hype House Stars Land Netflix Series

Anna Delvey: Fake German Heiress and Subject of a Netflix Series

'Ginny & Georgia' Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Related Gallery