What's Leaving Netflix in November 2020

Netflix is raising its subscription prices, as well as saying goodbye to a number of movies and TV shows.

The streaming service has raised the price of its standard tier to $14 per month, and its premium tier to $16 a month, a change that will go into effect immediately for new subscribers and within two months for existing users. Netflix's basic plan will remain at $9 per month.

As for what's leaving Netflix, it's your last chance to watch the Ocean's Eleven trilogy, several JeopardyChampion runs, as well as End of Watch.

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in November. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix this month as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home. And if you're in the holiday spirit, here's the complete Hallmark Christmas movie schedule.

Nov. 1, 2020

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night

Nov. 4, 2020

Death House

Nov. 6, 2020

Into the Forest
Krisha

Nov. 7, 2020

Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless

Nov. 8, 2020

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Nov. 11, 2020

Green Room 

Nov. 14, 2020

Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1

Nov. 15, 2020

9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive

Nov. 16, 2020

Santa Claws
Soul Surfer

Nov. 17, 2020

Sour Grapes

Nov. 22, 2020

End of Watch

Nov. 23, 2020

Bushwick
Shot Caller

Nov. 26, 2020

The Lincoln Lawyer

Nov. 27, 2020

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Nov. 30, 2020

Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor: Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac

