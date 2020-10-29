What's Leaving Netflix in November 2020

Netflix is raising its subscription prices, as well as saying goodbye to a number of movies and TV shows.

The streaming service has raised the price of its standard tier to $14 per month, and its premium tier to $16 a month, a change that will go into effect immediately for new subscribers and within two months for existing users. Netflix's basic plan will remain at $9 per month.

As for what's leaving Netflix, it's your last chance to watch the Ocean's Eleven trilogy, several JeopardyChampion runs, as well as End of Watch.

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in November. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix this month as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home. And if you're in the holiday spirit, here's the complete Hallmark Christmas movie schedule.

Nov. 1, 2020

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Nov. 4, 2020

Death House

Nov. 6, 2020

Into the Forest

Krisha

Nov. 7, 2020

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Nov. 8, 2020

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Nov. 11, 2020

Green Room

Nov. 14, 2020

Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1

Nov. 15, 2020

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Nov. 16, 2020

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Nov. 17, 2020

Sour Grapes

Nov. 22, 2020

End of Watch

Nov. 23, 2020

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Nov. 26, 2020

The Lincoln Lawyer

Nov. 27, 2020

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Nov. 30, 2020

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.

And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.

