What's Leaving Netflix in November 2020
Netflix is raising its subscription prices, as well as saying goodbye to a number of movies and TV shows.
The streaming service has raised the price of its standard tier to $14 per month, and its premium tier to $16 a month, a change that will go into effect immediately for new subscribers and within two months for existing users. Netflix's basic plan will remain at $9 per month.
As for what's leaving Netflix, it's your last chance to watch the Ocean's Eleven trilogy, several JeopardyChampion runs, as well as End of Watch.
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in November.
Nov. 1, 2020
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
Nov. 4, 2020
Death House
Nov. 6, 2020
Into the Forest
Krisha
Nov. 7, 2020
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
Nov. 8, 2020
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Nov. 11, 2020
Green Room
Nov. 14, 2020
Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1
Nov. 15, 2020
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
Nov. 16, 2020
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
Nov. 17, 2020
Sour Grapes
Nov. 22, 2020
End of Watch
Nov. 23, 2020
Bushwick
Shot Caller
Nov. 26, 2020
The Lincoln Lawyer
Nov. 27, 2020
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Nov. 30, 2020
Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor: Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.
