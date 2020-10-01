What's Leaving Netflix in October 2020

Magic Mikeis saying goodbye to Netflix. The Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey stripper classic is leaving the streaming service at the end of October, as well as several other movies and TV shows, including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Charlotte's Web, The Interview and District 9.

It's also your last chance to see Sleepless in Seattle, The Silence of the Lambs, The Neverending Story parts I & II and Just Friends. If you're hoping to see any of these titles on Netflix, make sure to get streaming by Halloween!

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in October. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix this month as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.

October 1, 2020

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

October 2, 2020

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

October 6, 2020

The Water Diviner

October 7, 2020

The Last Airbender

October 17, 2020

The Green Hornet

October 19, 2020

Paper Year

October 22, 2020

While We're Young

October 26, 2020

Battle: Los Angeles

October 30, 2020

Kristy

October 31, 2020

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura

Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.

And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.

