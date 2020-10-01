What's Leaving Netflix in October 2020
Magic Mikeis saying goodbye to Netflix. The Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey stripper classic is leaving the streaming service at the end of October, as well as several other movies and TV shows, including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Charlotte's Web, The Interview and District 9.
It's also your last chance to see Sleepless in Seattle, The Silence of the Lambs, The Neverending Story parts I & II and Just Friends. If you're hoping to see any of these titles on Netflix, make sure to get streaming by Halloween!
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in October. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix this month as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.
October 1, 2020
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
October 2, 2020
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
October 6, 2020
The Water Diviner
October 7, 2020
The Last Airbender
October 17, 2020
The Green Hornet
October 19, 2020
Paper Year
October 22, 2020
While We're Young
October 26, 2020
Battle: Los Angeles
October 30, 2020
Kristy
October 31, 2020
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura
