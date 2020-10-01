Netflix

What's Leaving Netflix in October 2020

By Alex Ungerman
Magic Mikeis saying goodbye to Netflix. The Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey stripper classic is leaving the streaming service at the end of October, as well as several other movies and TV shows, including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Charlotte's Web, The Interview and District 9.

It's also your last chance to see Sleepless in Seattle, The Silence of the Lambs, The Neverending Story parts I & II and Just Friends. If you're hoping to see any of these titles on Netflix, make sure to get streaming by Halloween!

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in October. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix this month as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.

October 1, 2020

Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People

October 2, 2020

Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare

October 6, 2020

The Water Diviner

October 7, 2020

The Last Airbender

October 17, 2020

The Green Hornet

October 19, 2020

Paper Year

October 22, 2020

While We're Young

October 26, 2020

Battle: Los Angeles

October 30, 2020

Kristy

October 31, 2020

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts 
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura

