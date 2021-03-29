What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in April

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Move over Netflix: April promises to be a busy month at Hulu. The streaming service is getting a huge batch of new reality TV show seasons, terrific classic movies, a new season of The Handmaid's Tale and an original documentary about the rise and dramatic fall of WeWork.

Fans of the Food Network will be glad to know that the complete Season 44 of Chopped (and Season 1 of Chopped Sweets) will be arriving to kick off the month on April 1, along with Season 22 of Guy's Grocery Games and Seasons 34 and 35 of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. HGTV stans, meanwhile, will be able to watch a new season of Christina on the Coast, along with Season 1 of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Plenty of your favorite Real Housewives are returning, as well.

We’ve curated a list of our favorite titles that are new on Hulu, so you won’t miss any of the big premieres. Plus, we're letting you know which titles are leaving. So curl up on your couch and let the binge begin.

The Handmaid's Tale, Season 4 Premiere (April 28)

Hulu's dystopian original series about a post-second-civil-war America where woman live in slavery, based on Martha Atwood's novel by the same name, returns for Season 4 in April. Expect to learn more about the fate of June Osborne (played by Elisabeth Moss), who, in the Season 3 finale, decided to stay behind in Gilead and search for her daughter Hannah rather than escape to safety in Canada.

Sasquatch (April 20)

Set in Northern California's marijuana country (appropriate, given its 4/20 release date), Hulu's new true-crime documentary investigates the deaths of three cannabis farm workers that have been attributed to a sasquatch. But as David Holthouse follows the trail of evidence, well ... let's just say he uncovers a lot more than "Big Foot."

Sasquatch

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Complete Season 10 (April 15)

The drama of Bravo's hit reality TV series is back -- as are housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards. (Lisa Vanderpump chose not to return.) They're joined by a newcomer, Coming to America (and Coming 2 America, the new sequel streaming on Amazon) actress Garcelle Beauvais.

The Real Housewives of New York City, Complete Season 12 (April 2)

Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer and Leah McSweeney are back for Season 12 of Bravo's hit reality TV series. The season includes Elyse Slaine in a recurring role. It also marks the exit of Tinsley Mortimer, who relocated to Chicago to be with her fiancé.

WeWork: or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (April 2)

This Hulu original documentary tells the story of the dramatic rise and downfall of WeWork's charismatic CEO Adam Neumann, who grew a never-been-profitable co-working and co-living startup to a $47 billion valuation, only to have it all fall apart when the scope of its massive losses finally became public.

Wondering what else is arriving on Hulu in April 2021? Here’s the full lineup:

Available April 1

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 44 (Food Network)

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2 (HGTV)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35 (Food Network)

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19 (TLC)

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

UniKitty: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 (Food Network)

Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

2012 (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Abyss (1989)

Before We Go (2015)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Chato's Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil's Double (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Garden State (2004)

The Gift (2000)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Hancock (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

In The Mix (2005)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Motel Hell (1980)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Never Back Down (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Platoon (1986)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher's Wife (1996)

The Program (1993)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Rio (2011)

The Sandlot (1993)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Skull (1965)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Upside (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Virtuosity (1995)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

War (2007)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Available April 2

WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN : Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Moody's: Season 2 Finale (Fox)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

Available April 3

Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)

Blair Witch (2016)

Available April 5

Girl (2020)

Available April 7

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available April 8

Home Economics: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available April 9

Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Standard (2020)

Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

Available April 10

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Desierto (2015)

Knuckledust (2020)

Available April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

Available April 15

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

Available April 16

Fly Like A Girl (2020)

Songbird (2020)

Available April 17

Modern Persuasion (2020)

Thelma (2017)

Available April 20

Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available April 21

Cruel Summer: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Available April 22

GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD: Documentary Premiere (PBS)

Available April 23

The Place of No Words (2020)

Available April 25

Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)

Available April 26

The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special (ABC)

The 93rd Oscars: Special (ABC)

Available April 28

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Arrival (2016)

Available April 30

The Judge (2014)

Some of your favorite titles are also leaving Hulu this month. Since the clock is ticking on these movies, stream them now before you have to pay to see them anywhere else!

Leaving April 27

Our Idiot Brother

Leaving April 30

50/50

9 to 5

The Dukes of Hazzard

Jumping The Broom

Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Pretty Woman

Shaft

Sideways

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

Affliction

Article 99

Beloved

Bloody Sunday

Blow

Body of Evidence

Cocktail

Damien - Omen II

Devil in a Blue Dress

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Escape from Alcatraz

Everything Must Go

G.I. Jane

Garfield

The Haunting In Connecticut

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia

How Do You Know

Mad Max

Madea Goes To Jail

My Best Friend's Girl

Never Back Down

Ninja Assassin

The Omen

Platoon

That Thing You Do!

Two Weeks

What About Bob?

The Whole Nine Yards

Wonder Boys

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Young Adult

Want even more great shows to watch? Check out these titles that arrived to Hulu in March 2021.

Kid 90 (March 12)

Here’s a must-watch Hulu documentary film for all you ‘90s kids out there. Soleil Moon Frye -- who gained fame as TV’s Punky Brewster -- recorded hundreds of hours of footage while growing up as a teenager in Hollywood and New York City. This movie shares some of those moments that include a who’s who of ‘90s teen Hollywood, including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Brian Austin Green, Breckin Meyer and Heather McComb.

Kid 90

Boss Level (March 5)

In this new movie, a Hulu-exclusive, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) gets stuck in a time loop where he must relive the day of his murder over and over. Breaking free from the loop will require a fight with the big bad government evil-doer -- in this case, played by Mel Gibson.

Boss Level

Malcolm X (March 1)

Spike Lee’s epic biographical drama about activist Malcolm X, starring Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, Albert Hall, Al Freeman Jr. and Delroy Lindo, is arriving on Hulu in March. The film follows Malcolm X’s life from his tragic upbringing in rural Michigan to his ministry with the Nation of Islam to his 1965 assassination.

Malcolm X

The Social Network (March 1)

Though there are plenty of stories yet to be written about social media behemoth Facebook, this 2010 Aaron Sorkin film starring Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg is the definitive story of its birth and incredibly rapid growth that made some billions -- we’re looking at you Sean Parker (Justin Timberlake) -- while leaving others out in the cold.

The Social Network

Wedding Crashers (March 1)

In this hilarious comedy from 2005, Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn play a pair of divorce mediators who crash weddings looking for women. Sure, there are a pair of love stories to enjoy here, but the real fun comes from the R-rated humor and a stellar comedic performance from Vaughn.

Wedding Crashers

Genius: Aretha Complete Season 3 (March 22)

After taking on the life and careers of Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso, Season 3 of National Geographic’s Genius anthology franchise focuses on the story and lasting influence of singer, songwriter and activist Aretha Franklin. The eight-episode season stars Cynthia Erivo as the Queen of Soul.

Genius: Aretha

Pooch Perfect (March 31)

Here’s something new, unusual and fun: A remake of the popular Australian reality TV show Pooch Perfect is arriving on Hulu at the end of March. The series, hosted by Cats and Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson and judged by a panel of celebs, is a competition between ten top dog groomers who shave, snip and style puppers in unusual ways to win a big cash prize.

Pooch Perfect

Top Chef Complete Season 17 (March 2)

The most recent all-stars season of Bravo cooking competition Top Chef arrives on Hulu in March. Judges Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons whittle a field of 15 returning Top Chef contestants down, elimination challenge by elimination challenge, until only one chef is left to claim the $250,000 grand prize -- the series’ largest award so far.

Top Chef

Catfish: The TV Show Complete Season 8 (March 20)

The most recent, socially-distanced season of Nev Schulman’s MTV reality show Catfish is hitting Hulu this month with a slew of new stories of internet romance gone awry. Is the TikTok star being played by his girlfriend? Why is one victim being paid by their catfish? And what happens when Nev tries to hunt down a ten-year-old Xbox connection? All the juicy details are just waiting to be streamed.

