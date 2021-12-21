What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in January

Hulu is kicking off the new year with a bunch of premieres. This January, Hulu is debuting the final season of This Is Us, the new series How I Met Your Father and the new Hulu Original movie Sex Appeal. If you're still relying on Netflix for the freshest streaming content, it's time to take a look at Hulu.

New year, new TV and movies available on Hulu. To kick off the month Hulu subscribers can stream complete seasons of their favorite reality series including Black Ink Crew, The Challenge and RuPaul’s Drag Race. You'll also be able to stream even more season premieres including the season three premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star, the season 2 premiere of Kenan and the season 8 premiere of Black-ish.

Want even more great shows and movies to watch? We’ve curated a list of our favorite titles that are new or coming to Hulu, so you won’t miss any of the big premieres. Plus, we're letting you know which titles are leaving. So curl up on your couch and let the binge begin.

With a new year of TV in full swing, never miss your favorite shows with your favorite stars by watching them night of, thanks to Hulu with live TV.

Wondering what else is arriving on Hulu in January 2022? Here’s the full lineup:

This Is Us (Jan. 5)

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This sixth and finale season of This Is Us is dropping on Hulu this month. Even the trailer for the last season of the drama series starring Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia is a real tear-jerker. Don't miss the show's last ever season premiere on Jan.5.

Watch Now

Sex Appeal (Jan. 14)

Hulu

The new Hulu original teen comedy stars Mika Abdalla, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster and Jake Short. When Avery Hansen-White's (Abdalla) long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level, she attempts to master her sexuality with a series of misadventures before she sees him again.

Learn more

How I Met Your Father

Hulu

Hilary Duff stars as Sophie, who, in the near future, is telling her son the story of how she met his father. Like the original series How I Met Your Mother, HIMYF takes us back to 2022, when Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Learn more

Available Jan. 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2

Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4

The Challenge: Complete Season 33

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8

Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1

10, 000 BC (2008)

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Soldier’s Story (1984)

Alfie (2004)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Amistad (1997)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Astro Boy (2009)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

The Collection (2012)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Crime Story (2021)

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

The Duchess (2008)

Dunston Checks In (1996)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Falling for Figaro (2021)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2006)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Fred Claus (2007)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

The Haunting (1999)

Head of State (2003)

Heartburn (1986)

Hidalgo (2004)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

Hugo (2011)

The Impossible (2012)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

The King of Comedy (1983)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Lifeguard (1976)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Nick of Time (1995)

Norm of the North (2016)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

Panic Room (2002)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paycheck (2003)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Phenomenon (1996)

Prophecy (1979)

Real Genius (1985)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

The Sandlot (1993)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Seven (1995)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sinister (2012)

The Soloist (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

The Squid And The Whale (2005)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Sydney White (2007)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

The Three Stooges (2012)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What About Bob? (1991)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

When In Rome (2010)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Available Jan. 2

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (2007)

Available Jan. 3

Next Level Chef: Series Premiere

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

Available Jan. 4

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere

Kenan: Season 2 Premiere

Available Jan. 5

Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns

Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere

This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere

Available Jan. 6

Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere

I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere

Available Jan. 7

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31

Survivor: Complete Season 37

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere

Women of the Movement: Series Premiere

Pharma Bro (2021)

Available Jan. 9

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11

Available Jan. 10

The Golden Palace: Complete Series

Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere

Pivoting: Series Premiere

Ailey (2021)

Black Bear (2020)

Available Jan. 11

I’m Your Man (2021)

Available Jan. 13

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Available Jan. 14

Sex Appeal (2022)

Bergman Island (2021)

Available Jan. 15

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B

Bad Rap (2016)

Main Street (2010)

Marjorie Prime (2017)

Rewind (2019)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Sprinter (2018)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

Available Jan. 17

Georgetown (2021)

Available Jan. 18

How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Available Jan. 19

Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Available Jan. 20

The Estate (2020)

Available Jan. 21

Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere

Available Jan. 22

American Night (2021)

Available Jan. 25

Promised Land: Series Premiere

Available Jan. 26

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)

Available Jan. 27

Mayday (2021)

Available Jan. 28

Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere

Available Jan. 29

Stop and Go (2021)

Available Jan. 30

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4

Available Jan. 31

Small Engine Repair (2021)

Monarch: Series Premiere

Sadly, some of your favorite titles are also leaving Hulu this month. Since the clock is ticking on these movies, stream them now before you have to pay to see them anywhere else!

Leaving Jan. 1

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Leaving Jan. 3

Maggie’s Plan (2015)

Leaving Jan. 4

Barton Fink (1991)

The Detective (1968)

Don’t Bother To Knock (1952)

Jane Eyre (1943)

Laura (1944)

Niagara (1953)

Leaving Jan. 8

In a World … (2013)

Leaving Jan. 10

I’m Your Man (2021)

Leaving Jan. 12

I Wake Up Screaming (1941)

Night and the City (1950)

Panic in the Streets (1950)

Violent Saturday (1953)

Leaving Jan. 14

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

Leaving Jan. 21

The Tax Collector (2020)

Leaving Jan. 25

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Leaving Jan. 31

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Alex Cross (2012)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Amistad (1997)

Armageddon (1998)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Beach (2000)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beauty & The Briefcase (2010)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

The Comedian (2017)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Days of Heaven (1978)

Desperately Seeking Santa (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Elektra (2005)

Elena Undone (2010)

Free Fall (2013)

French Postcards (1979)

Gayby (2012)

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019)

Gulliver’s Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)

Holidaze (2013)

Hugo (2011)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Just Charlie (2017)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

No Sleep ‘til Christmas (2018)

Panic Room (2002)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Pit Stop (2013)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Real Genius (1985)

Resident Evil (2002)

Want even more great shows to watch? Check out these titles that landed on Hulu in December 2021.

Candified: Home For The Holidays

Holiday baking and craft show lovers, mark your calendars. This new Hulu original series stars Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists. Together they will construct a fantasy candy house, just in time for the holidays.

Learn More

Pen15

Your favorite 2000's middle schoolers are back with more cringe-worthy nostalgia. On Dec. 3, Pen15 returns with Season 2B. The series stars real life BFFs, Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine.

Watch Now

Mother/Android

Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this new dystopian AI-thriller. Moretz plays Georgia, a pregnant woman fleeing a land torn between humans and robots. However, she must cross the epicenter of the android uprising to make it to safety. Can she do it? Stream this title on Dec. 17 and find out.

Learn More

