What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in June

June promises to be a busy month at Hulu, which means Netflix isn't your only option for fresh entertainment. The Hulu streaming service is getting a huge batch of new movies and new seasons of TV favorites including Love, Victor, Dave and the show that brought you Framing Britney Spears, The New York Times Presents.

Reality TV and gameshow fans should get excited for June on Hulu, because the platform will also be adding new seasons of The Chase, Family Feud, American Ninja Warrior and To Tell the Truth. And get your glass of rosé ready: This month Hulu will be streaming the Season 17 premiere of The Bachelorette.

Want even more great shows and movies to watch? We’ve curated a list of our favorite titles that are new or coming to Hulu, so you won’t miss any of the big premieres. Plus, we're letting you know which titles are leaving. So curl up on your couch and let the binge begin.

Love, Victor Season 2 Premiere (June 11)

The popular teen drama is back! This season follow Creekwood High's star athlete, Victor, as he navigates what life is like now that he's out of the closet with a boyfriend.

Dave Season 2 Premiere (June 17)

Lil Dicky's TV series returns this month. Fans can expect more songs, more high-profile guest stars and more fun with Dave, GaTa, Mike, Elz, Ally and Emma.

False Positive (June 25)

A couple trying for a baby get assistance from a kind doctor. But when a sonogram of the baby shows something terrifying, the expectant mother starts to worry that the doctor might not be who he says he is. Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan star in the horror film.

Wondering what else is arriving on Hulu in June 2021? Here’s the full lineup:

Available June 1

American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere

Housebroken: Series Premiere

Small Fortune: Series Premiere

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Across the Universe (2007)

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail of Blood (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blue Streak (1999)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (2011)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Company You Keep (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Driven (2001)

Face/Off (1997)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Gamer (2009)

Get Smart (2008)

Hanging Up (2000)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Little Women (1994)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Once Upon a Crime… (1992)

Ordinary People (1980)

Places In the Heart (1984)

Primary Colors (1998)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Sabrina (1995)

Savage State (2021)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Silence (2016)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Girls (1988)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Still Waiting (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

The Time Machine (2002)

To Die For (1995)

The Upside (2017)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Waiting… (2005)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Witless Protection (2008)

Young Adult (2011)

Available June 2

America’s Got Talent: Season 16 Premiere

Available June 3

MasterChef: Season 11 Premiere

A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)

Night of the Kings (2021)

Available June 4

The New York Times Presents: New Episodes

Beat Shazam: Season 4 Premiere

Available June 5

Emergency Call: Season 2 Premiere

Rams (2021)

Available June 7

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 Premiere

The Chase: Season 2 Premiere

To Tell the Truth: Season 7 Premiere

Available June 8

The Bachelorette: Season 17 Premiere

Legion of Brothers (2017)

Available June 9

The Croods: A New Age (2020)

Available June 10

Card Sharks: Season 3 Premiere

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3

Trust (2021)

Two of Us (2019)

Available June 11

Love, Victor: Season 2 Premiere

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5

Come True (2021)

Available June 13

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)

Not Fade Away (2012)

Willy’s Wonderland (2021)

Available June 15

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 1

Alone: Complete Season 7

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1

The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: Complete Season 8

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7

Hoarders: Complete Season 11

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6

Swamp People: Complete Season 11

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B

Born to Play (2020)

Gone Girl (2014)

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy (2020)

Her Name Is Chef (2020)

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)

Nasrin (2020)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)

The Outside Story (2021)

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020)

Available June 17

DAVE: Season 2 Premiere

Phobias (2021)

Available June 18

Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere

The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere

When Nature Calls: Series Premiere

Available June 20

The Guilt Trip (2012)

Available June 21

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 2 & 3

Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 4

Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 – 2

Family Home Overhaul: Complete Season 1

Farmhouse Facelift: Complete Season 1

Hostiles (2017)

Available June 25

FALSE POSITIVE (2021)

Making It: Season 3 Premiere

Available June 26

The Choe Show: Series Premiere

Available June 27

Safer at Home (2021)

Available June 29

Bratz : The Movie (2007)

Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)

Available June 30

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Jack Reacher (2012)

The Sweet Life (2016)

Some of your favorite titles are also leaving Hulu this month. Since the clock is ticking on these movies, stream them now before you have to pay to see them anywhere else!

Leaving June 4

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

Leaving June 5

The Appearance (2018)

Leaving June 11

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

LA 92 (2020)

Leaving June 17

Identity (2003)

Leaving June 30

28 Days Later (2003)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Prayer for the Dying (1987)

A Simple Plan (1998)

A Storks Journey (2017)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changeling (2008)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin‘ (1983)

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Core (2003)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Garden State (2004)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Junior (1994)

Knowing (2009)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Mystery Science Theatre (1996)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Paycheck (2003)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

Rio (2011)

Salt (2010)

The Sandlot (1993)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Scorpio (1973)

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991)

Some Girls (1988)

Soul Plane (2004)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Thirst (2009)

Vantage Point (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

Want even more great shows to watch? Check out these titles that landed on Hulu in May 2021.

(500) Days of Summer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel star in this romcom set to an unforgettable soundtrack. The film follows the ups and downs of a not-quite couple in Los Angeles and how their perspectives on love and their own relationship change over time.

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

John Cho and Kal Penn play stoner buddies whose late-night ride to White Castle goes awry. The friends get more then they bargained for on their trip and run into all sorts of obstacles—including Neil Patrick Harris—on their way to get some sliders.

Shrill Season 3

The final season of the Aidy Bryant-led series drops this month. Now that Annie is newly single, she is using the confidence of her new-found independence to throw herself back into the dating pool. Viewers can expect an episode featuring a girls' night out with Annie, Fran, Ruthie and Maureen, as well as more relatable moments about navigating a world that doesn't want to make space for you.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.

The title initials of the new animated Marvel series about a supervillain with a big head, stand for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. The Hulu series features the voices of Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Ben Schwartz, Bill Hader and Aimee Garcia.

