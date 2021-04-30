What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in May

May promises to be a busy month at Hulu, which means more reasons to take a Netflix break. The Hulu streaming service is getting a huge batch of new movies, the final season of Shrill and a new animated Marvel series.

Reality TV fans rejoice! This month Hulu will be adding many more seasons of Are You The One?, Bad Girls Club, The Bachelor and Shahs of Sunset. Hungry for stoner comedies? Hulu will also be adding two Harold and Kumar flicks to their May movie selections. And fans of The Bold Type better get ready: The Season 5 premiere of the drama series is coming to the streaming site.

Want even more great shows and movies to watch? We’ve curated a list of our favorite titles that are new on Hulu, so you won’t miss any of the big premieres. Plus, we're letting you know which titles are leaving. So curl up on your couch and let the binge begin.

Wondering what else is arriving on Hulu in May 2021? Here’s the full lineup:

(500) Days of Summer (May 1)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel star in this romcom set to an unforgettable soundtrack. The film follows the ups and downs of a not-quite couple in Los Angeles and how their perspectives on love and their own relationship change over time.

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (May 1)

John Cho and Kal Penn play stoner buddies whose late-night ride to White Castle goes awry. The friends get more then they bargained for on their trip and run into all sorts of obstacles—including Neil Patrick Harris—on their way to get some sliders.

Shrill Season 3 Premiere (May 7)

The final season of the Aidy Bryant-led series drops this month. Now that Annie is newly single, she is using the confidence of her new-found independence to throw herself back into the dating pool. Viewers can expect an episode featuring a girls' night out with Annie, Fran, Ruthie and Maureen, as well as more relatable moments about navigating a world that doesn't want to make space for you.

Shrill Hulu Shrill Learn More

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. Series Premiere (May 19)

The title initials of the new animated Marvel series about a supervillain with a big head, stand for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. The Hulu series features the voices of Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Ben Schwartz, Bill Hader and Aimee Garcia.

Available May 1

Are You The One? Seasons 4 & 6

Bad Girls Club Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15

Dating #NOFILTER Seasons 1 & 2

Married to Medicine Seasons 1 – 6

Shahs of Sunset Seasons 1- 6

The A-Team (2010)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

Almost Famous (2000)

An Elephant’s Journey (2018)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

The Assassin (2015)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Burning (2018)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Grudge Match (2013)

Gundala (2019)

Almost Famous (2000)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

True Lies (1994)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vantage Point (2008)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Wailing (2016)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Available May 2

Flight (2012)

The Iron Lady (2011)

Available May 5

Skyfall (2012)

Warrior (2011)

Available May 6

The Unicorn (2018)

Available May 7

Little Fish (2021)

Available May 13

Saint Maud (2020)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

Available May 14

MLK/FBI (2021)

Available May 15

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Cowboys (2020)

Good Kisser (2019)

Mosquita Y Mari (2012)

Reaching for the Moon (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Available May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

Available May 27

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 3

The Bold Type Season 5 Premiere

The Bachelor Seasons 20 & 23

The Bachelorette Season 12

Available May 28

PLAN B (2021)

The Vigil (2021)

Available May 31

The Donut King (2020)

The One I Love (2014)

The World To Come (2020)

Some of your favorite titles are also leaving Hulu this month. Since the clock is ticking on these movies, stream them now before you have to pay to see them anywhere else!

Leaving May 9

Gone Girl (2014)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

Leaving May 14

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Love, Simon (2018)

Leaving May 17

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

Leaving May 28

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994)

D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996)

Leaving May 30

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Leaving May 31

28 Weeks Later (2007)

Almost Famous (2000)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Big Daddy (1999)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Just Married (2003)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Malcolm X (1992)

Patriot Games (1992)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Gift (2000)

The Great Debaters (2007)

The Last Face (2017)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

The Terminal (2004)

True Confessions (1981)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Want even more great shows to watch? Check out these titles that arrived to Hulu in April 2021.

The Handmaid's Tale, Season 4 Premiere (April 28)

Hulu's dystopian original series about a post-second-civil-war America where woman live in slavery, based on Martha Atwood's novel by the same name, returns for Season 4 in April. Expect to learn more about the fate of June Osborne (played by Elisabeth Moss), who, in the Season 3 finale, decided to stay behind in Gilead and search for her daughter Hannah rather than escape to safety in Canada.

Sasquatch

Set in Northern California's marijuana country (appropriate, given its 4/20 release date), Hulu's new true-crime documentary investigates the deaths of three cannabis farm workers that have been attributed to a sasquatch. But as David Holthouse follows the trail of evidence, well ... let's just say he uncovers a lot more than "Big Foot."

Sasquatch Hulu Sasquatch Sign Up

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Complete Season 10

The drama of Bravo's hit reality TV series is back -- as are housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards. (Lisa Vanderpump chose not to return.) They're joined by a newcomer, Coming to America (and Coming 2 America, the new sequel streaming on Amazon) actress Garcelle Beauvais.

The Real Housewives of New York City, Complete Season 12 (April 2)

Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer and Leah McSweeney are back for Season 12 of Bravo's hit reality TV series. The season includes Elyse Slaine in a recurring role. It also marks the exit of Tinsley Mortimer, who relocated to Chicago to be with her fiancé.

WeWork: or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (April 2)

This Hulu original documentary tells the story of the dramatic rise and downfall of WeWork's charismatic CEO Adam Neumann, who grew a never-been-profitable co-working and co-living startup to a $47 billion valuation, only to have it all fall apart when the scope of its massive losses finally became public.

ET is a subsidiary of ViacomCBS.

RELATED CONTENT:



Here's What's Leaving Hulu This Month

How to Watch 'Nomadland' on Hulu

What's New on Netflix in March 2021

How to Watch the New Britney Spears Documentary

Your Streaming Guide to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus and More