What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in November

November is a busy month at Hulu. The streaming service is dropping holiday specials, new seasons of your old favorites and new movies on their site all November long. That means Netflix isn't your only option for fresh entertainment.

Hulu's new list of streamable November shows also includes a second season of the historical drama, The Great. The series stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult as twisted married couple Catherine II and Peter III of Russia.

This month Padma Lakshmi is back, this time with a holiday edition of her travel series Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi. The food-focused series will focus on a handful of immigrant-led cultural holiday traditions in America. But that's not the only must-see Hulu drop for foodies. This November, Hulu subscribers can watch Pig on the streaming platform. The Nicolas Cage drama treks through the Portland, Oregon food scene and is a visual feast.

It's never too early to start streaming holiday titles. Starting November 15, the streaming service will release a bunch of holiday titles including: 12 Dog Days Till Christmas, A Christmas Switch, A Christmas Tree Miracle, A Cinderella Christmas, A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale and more.

Before The Matrix Resurrections -- also known as Matrix 4 -- hits HBO Max, catch up on the Matrix Trilogy when it lands on Hulu in November.

Want even more great shows and movies to watch? We’ve curated a list of our favorite titles that are new or coming to Hulu, so you won’t miss any of the big premieres. Plus, we're letting you know which titles are leaving. So curl up on your couch and let the binge begin.

With fall TV in full swing, never miss your favorite shows with your favorite stars by watching them night of, thanks to Hulu with live TV.

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Nov. 4)

The travel and food series is back with four new episodes that highlight holiday traditions celebrated across America. Follow Lakshmi as she learns about the food and celebration associated with holidays including Korean New Year in Los Angeles and Cuban Christmas in Miami.

The Great: Complete Season 2 (Nov. 19)

The history-based dark comedy returns this month. This season, Catherine wants to bring enlightenment to Russia but battles with her court, her team and her own mother to do so. The Russian empress must also deal with her evolving feelings for her husband, Peter. The series stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

Pig (Nov. 26)

The 2021 movie will start streaming on Hulu this month. This Oregon foodie revenge tale follows a man who will go to any length to rescue his stolen prized truffle pig. The drama stars Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff.

Wondering what else is arriving on Hulu in November 2021? Here’s the full lineup:

Available Nov. 1

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland: Original Documentary Film (Hulu Original)

10,000 BC (2008)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Apache Uprising (1965)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Beach (2000)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don't Cry (1999)

Boyz N' The Hood (1991)

Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

China Moon (1994)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

The Comedian (2017)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Cutter's Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Elektra (2005)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye for An Eye (1996)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Fighter (2010)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

The Fly (1986)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

The Hunted (2003)

I Escaped From Devil's Island (1973)

I, Tonya (2017)

In Secret (2014)

Inception (2010)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

London Mitchell's Christmas (2018)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Maggie (2015)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Minority Report (2002)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Modern Girls (1986)

Moneyball (2011)

Monuments (2020)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Outsider (1980)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

The Shootist (1976)

Single White Female (1992)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Soapdish (1991)

The Soloist (2009)

Sweeney Todd:

The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Troll 2 (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State Of The Union (2005)

Yes Man (2008)

Available Nov. 2

Prospect (2018)

Available Nov. 3

Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8 (OWN)

Available Nov. 4

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)

Playing God (2021)

Available Nov. 5

Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)

Available Nov. 7

Pain & Gain (2013)

Available Nov. 8

Emperor (2012)

Available Nov. 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)

Available Nov. 14

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Available Nov. 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Kiss II (2014)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale (2015)

A Puppy For Christmas (2016)

Angels In The Snow (2015)

Back To Christmas (2014)

The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)

Christmas Belle (2013)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

Christmas In The Heartland (2018)

Christmas With the Andersons (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2014)

Holly's Holiday (2012)

The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)

Married by Christmas (2016)

My Dad is Scrooge (2014)

My Santa (2013)

Naughty & Nice (2014)

Rock N' Roll Christmas (2019)

Rodeo & Juliet (2015)

Second Chance Christmas (2017)

The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)

The Truth About Christmas (2018)

Winter Wedding (2017)

Available Nov. 16

The Master (2012)

Available Nov. 17

Marvel's Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Available Nov. 18

The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Mandibles (2021)

Available Nov. 19

The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Available Nov. 22

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Available Nov. 23

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Ape Star (2021)

Available Nov. 25

Ride the Eagle (2021)

Available Nov. 26

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021) (Hulu Original)

Pig (2021)

Available Nov. 28

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Available Nov. 29

All Light, Everywhere (2021)

Available Nov. 30

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Sadly, some of your favorite titles are also leaving Hulu this month. Since the clock is ticking on these movies, stream them now before you have to pay to see them anywhere else!

Leaving Nov. 3

The Program (1993)

Unfaithful (2002)

Leaving Nov. 8

Angels & Demons (2009)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Leaving Nov. 9

Transporter 3 (2008)

Leaving Nov. 14

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Leaving Nov. 17

The Cup (2012)

Leaving Nov. 30

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Blue Chips (1994)

Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

Chasing Papi (2003)

China Moon (1994)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Cutter's Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove (2010)

The Glass House (2001)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

I Escaped From Devil's Island (1973)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Love Letter (1999)

Magic Mike (2012)

Minority Report (2002)

Modern Girls (1986)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

Office Space (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Possession (2012)

The Prestige (2006)

Priest (2011)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Sabrina (1995)

Single White Female (1992)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stephen King's It (1990)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

Tears Of The Sun (2003)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Time Machine (2002)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Troll 2 (1991)

Universal Soldier (1992)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Volcano (1997)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

The Wrestler (2008)

The X-Files (1998)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State Of The Union (2005)

Want even more great shows to watch? Check out these titles that landed on Hulu in October 2021.

Your latest fall-baking comfort show drops this month. Hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley and pastry chef Bill Yosses, this fast-paced competition series tests 13 bakers on their kitchen skills. The goal? Win the golden rolling pin and take home the cash prize!

In this new documentary, director Jessica Earnshaw explores the relationship between an incarcerated mother and daughter, both recovering from drug addiction. Jacinta, who now has a daughter of her own, faces generational trauma. She wants to break free so she can start rebuilding her life with her child.

The new Hulu original series about America's opioid addiction examines the company that triggered it all and the lives it has affected. The eight-episode series stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, with Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson.

ET is a subsidiary of ViacomCBS.

