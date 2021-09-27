What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in October

October is a busy month at Hulu. The streaming service is dropping all new series and movies on their site all October long. That means Netflix isn't your only option for fresh entertainment.

This month Hulu is premiering new originals including the baking competition series Baker's Dozen, the gripping documentary Jacinta and the opioid crisis-focused Dopesick.

Get excited! The highly anticipated Season 18 premiere of Grey's Anatomy is hitting Hulu this month. Looking for something you can binge-watch? Stream every episode of Castle starting Oct. 6. The complete first season of Champaign ILL starring Adam Pally, Sam Richardson and Jay Pharoah is dropping on the streaming site too.

Hulu's new list of streamable October shows also includes the much-hyped Queens, starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy.

This month's TV offerings include star-studded new titles with Tamera Mowry-Housley, Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Kaitlyn Dever and more.

Want even more great shows and movies to watch? We’ve curated a list of our favorite titles that are new or coming to Hulu, so you won’t miss any of the big premieres. Plus, we're letting you know which titles are leaving. So curl up on your couch and let the binge begin.

With fall TV coming back, never miss your favorite shows with your favorite stars by watching them night of, thanks to Hulu with live TV.

Hulu

Baker’s Dozen (Oct. 7)

Your latest fall-baking comfort show drops this month. Hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley and pastry chef Bill Yosses, this fast-paced competition series tests 13 bakers on their kitchen skills. The goal? Win the golden rolling pin and take home the cash prize!

Hulu

Jacinta (Oct. 8)

In this new documentary, director Jessica Earnshaw explores the relationship between an incarcerated mother and daughter, both recovering from drug addiction. Jacinta, who now has a daughter of her own, faces generational trauma. She wants to break free so she can start rebuilding her life with her child.

Hulu

Dopesick (Oct. 13)

The new Hulu original series about America's opioid addiction examines the company that triggered it all and the lives it has affected. The eight-episode series stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, with Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson.

Wondering what else is arriving on Hulu in October 2021? Here’s the full lineup:

Available Oct. 1

Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)

Grey's Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Air Force One (1997)

Ali (2001)

Blippi's Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Cedar Rapids (2009)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Class (1983)

Clifford (1994)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Code 46 (2004)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Date Night (2010)

Dead of Winter (1987)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Dr. No (1962)

Edge of the World (2021)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)

Flatliners (1990)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Holiday (2006)

House of Games (1987)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)

Intersection (1994)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Light It Up (1999)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Love Guru (2008)

Mad Max (1980)

Madhouse (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maze (2017)

Mean Creek (2004)

Meet The Spartans (2008)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

The Offence (1973)

Peeples (2013)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

The Recruit (2003)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Road Trip (2000)

Rushmore (1999)

The Saint (1997)

Signs (2002)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Snatch (2000)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Still (2018)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sweet Land (2006)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Theater of Blood (1973)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Total Recall (2012)

The Untouchables (1987)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

Vigilante Force (1976)

The Village (2004)

The Vow (2012)

Waitress (2007)

What About Bob? (1991)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Within (2016)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Wrong Turn 2 (2007)

Available Oct. 3

Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)

Finding Your Feet (2018)

Available Oct. 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)

Maggie's Plan (2015)

The Program (1993)

Unfaithful (2002)

Available Oct. 6

Castle: Complete Series (ABC)

Available Oct. 7

Baker's Dozen: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available Oct. 8

Jacinta (2021) (Hulu Original)

Cannabis Evolution (2019)

Available Oct. 9

Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

Available Oct. 10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Rogue Hostage (2021)

Available Oct. 11

Gunda (2020)

Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)

Available Oct. 12

Champaign ILL: Complete Series (Sony)

The Loneliest Whale (2021)

Available Oct. 13

Dopesick: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

CHiPS (2017)

Available Oct. 14

Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)

Censor (2021)

Out of Death (2020)

Available Oct. 15

America's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)

Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (History)

A Murder to Remember (2020)

Cheer Camp Killer (2020)

Miss India America (2015)

Sleepwalker (2017)

Available Oct. 16

Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available Oct. 18

Dream Horse (2020)

Available Oct. 20

The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available Oct. 21

The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Evil Next Door (2021)

Available Oct. 22

The Blacklist: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Gaia (2020)

Available Oct. 23

The Marksman (2021)

Silent Night (2021)

Available Oct. 25

Come Away (2020)

Available Oct. 26

Maybe Next Year (2020)

Available Oct. 27

For Madmen Only (2021)

Available Oct. 28

First Date (2021)

Smelliville (2021)

Available Oct. 30

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)

Available Oct. 31

Spirit Untamed (2021)

Some of your favorite titles are also leaving Hulu this month. Since the clock is ticking on these movies, stream them now before you have to pay to see them anywhere else!

Leaving Oct. 16

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Leaving Oct. 23

An American Haunting (2006)

Leaving Oct. 25

The Artist (2011)

Leaving Oct. 26

Good Deeds (2012)

Leaving Oct. 30

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Leaving Oct. 31

12 Years a Slave (2013)

21 (2008)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

71 (2015)

Air Force One (1997)

Ali (2001)

An Elephant's Journey (2018)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Attack The Block (2011)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Bound (1996)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Chaplin (1992)

Class (1983)

Clifford (1994)

Code 46 (2004)

Dead of Winter (1987)

Dr. No (1962)

El Dorado (1967)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)

The Final Girls (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Flatliners (1990)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Freelancers (2012)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hondo (1953)

Hoosiers (1986)

The Hot Chick (2002)

House of Games (1987)

Hud (1963)

I Spit On Your Grave (2010)

I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Last Stand (2013)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Mad Max (1980)

Madhouse (2004)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)

Mud (2013)

New Year's Eve (2011)

The Offence (1973)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Road Trip (2000)

Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Rushmore (1999)

Safe (2012)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Snatch (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Sweet Land (2006)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teen Wolf (1985)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Theater of Blood (1973)

They Came Together (2014)

To Die For (1995)

Total Recall (2012)

Transcendence (2014)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

Vigilante Force (1976)

Walking Tall (1973)

Watchmen (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What About Bob? (1991)

White Nights (1985)

Want even more great shows to watch? Check out these titles that landed on Hulu in September 2021.

The D’Amelio Show

The new reality series follows the life of the D'Amelio family. The fearless family of four were launched from everyday obscurity into mega-fame thanks to daughters Charli and Dixie, and their wildly popular TikTok accounts. Watch mom Heidi and dad Marc try to raise their teens while also supporting their big Hollywood dreams.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3

The vampires are back! Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo and Colin Robinson, Guillermo and friends return for Season 3 of this ghoulishly good dark comedy. The popular series is based on the 2014 mockumentary of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2

The Emmy-nominated drama series about the birth of one of the most influential and important groups in hip-hop history is back for its second season. This time, we see Bobby face the challenges of bringing The Clan together to make music, even if it means leaving what they know behind.

