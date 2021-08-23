What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in September

September will bring a bunch of new shows and new seasons of your favorite series to Hulu. That means Netflix isn't your only option for fresh entertainment. This month Hulu is premiering new originals, including the reality series The D’Amelio Show and The Premise, an anthology series from The Office star B.J. Novak.

The second season of the Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, is landing on the streaming site this month. And just in time for spooky season, our favorite modern vampires are back for Season 3 of the dark comedy What We Do in the Shadows.

Mark your calendars, because Y: The Last Man premieres this month on Hulu. The FX drama based on the DC Comics story follows the survivors of a post-apocalyptic world where every mammal with a Y chromosome has been wiped out, excluding one cis-gendered man and his pet monkey.

This month's TV offerings include star-studded new titles with Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Elliot Fletcher and more.

Want even more great shows and movies to watch? We’ve curated a list of our favorite titles that are new or coming to Hulu, so you won’t miss any of the big premieres. Plus, we're letting you know which titles are leaving. So curl up on your couch and let the binge begin.

The D’Amelio Show (Sept. 3)

The new reality series follows the life of the D'Amelio family. The fearless family of four were launched from everyday obscurity into mega-fame thanks to daughters Charli and Dixie, and their wildly popular TikTok accounts. Watch mom Heidi and dad Marc try to raise their teens while also supporting their big Hollywood dreams.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3(Sept. 3)

The vampires are back! Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo and Colin Robinson, Guillermo and friends return for Season 3 of this ghoulishly good dark comedy. The popular series is based on the 2014 mockumentary of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2(Sept. 8)

The Emmy-nominated drama series about the birth of one of the most influential and important groups in hip-hop history is back for its second season. This time, we see Bobby face the challenges of bringing The Clan together to make music, even if it means leaving what they know behind.

Wondering what else is arriving on Hulu in September 2021? Here’s the full lineup:

Some of your favorite titles are also leaving Hulu this month. Since the clock is ticking on these movies, stream them now before you have to pay to see them anywhere else!

Want even more great shows to watch? Check out these titles that landed on Hulu in August 2021.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8

The final season of the beloved comedy arrives in August 2021. Before we say goodbye to our buddies from the Nine-Nine, stream every episode of Jake Peralta's (Andy Samberg) shenanigans with Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) and more of your favorite characters.

Nine Perfect Strangers

The new Hulu original series, based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name, centers on strangers who attend a health-and-wellness retreat. The star-studded series includes Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving and Manny Jacinto.

Only Murders in the Building

Three crime junkies start a podcast about what they suspect was a murder in their New York apartment building. Along the way, the trio discover secrets about their building, its inhabitants and each other. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star.

