There’s a new Mountie in Hope Valley.



Meet Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry), the handsome newcomer on When Calls the Heart wearing the Red Serge. Get excited #hearties, because ET has your exclusive first look at Nathan’s debut on the longtime Hallmark Channel series!



In the clip, we see Nathan getting acquainted with the other lawman in town, Sheriff Bill Avery (Jack Wagner). “How much longer are you planning on being here?” Nathan asks, seemingly unaware of Bill’s role in Hope Valley. “Well, apparently nobody told you, I come with the office,” Bill quips back.



After Bill determines he’ll handle local issues, Nathan will handle the regional ones and they’ll work together on larger tasks, the gentlemen sit down to discuss how they’ll investigate a recent robbery. Both men quickly realize there is more to the crime than meets the eye.



Nathan’s arrival comes on the heels of the untimely death of the town’s previous Mountie, the beloved Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing). McGarry clarified to ET last year that Nathan is “Jack Thornton's replacement as a Mountie, not in real life.” He added, “There's a bit of pressure to be at that level that the show was last left at with season 5… Both the characters Nathan and Jack, they’re very different, so no one is coming in trying to replace Jack's legacy. It’s just that Nathan is the new Mountie on the show, so these are the new adventures with this new character…They think the world of Jack and that’s kind of made clear in the first episode, that Jack is well-respected in the Mountie world.”



As for Lissing, he’s strongly encouraging hearties to support the show. “[You can] miss Jack, but get on board!" Lissing exclaimed while speaking with ET last month. "If you love the show, support the show, you know? I think these guys are great actors, they are gonna bring something different than I brought to the show. It's gonna be one of those storylines that isn't the same as Jack and Elizabeth, but hopefully, the audience will get a lot of enjoyment out of it."



The Australian actor continued, "I think it's great for the show. Let's get a couple of leading men in there to replace the Jack character. I think it's gonna be great for the show, great for... Erin's character to just have a few options after such hardship."

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Get to know Kevin McGarry, and the other new addition this season, Chris McNally, by watching the video below!

