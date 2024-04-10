The 2024 WNBA regular season is just a month away from tipping off on May 14. Before the first of 40 games is played, each team across the league will have the chance to pick up some of the young talents who lit up this year's NCAA women's tournament. It all gets started at the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday, April 15.

Watch the Draft Free on Fubo

With the 2023-24 college basketball season featuring multiple stars, there is a ton of anticipation building as they await their destiny. Big names like Iowa's Caitlin Clark, LSU's Angel Reese and South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso are ready to conquer the next level.

There are three rounds in the draft, with 12 picks in each round. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 WNBA Draft, including the start time, order, prospects and best livestream options.

How to Watch the 2024 WNBA Draft Without Cable

The 2024 WNBA Draft will air exclusively on ESPN and the ESPN app. If you don't have cable, you can stream ESPN on Sling TV and FuboTV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the WNBA Draft if you're not home to watch it live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the WNBA Draft for free.

When and where is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The 2024 WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York.

What time is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

WNBA draft picks will be announced by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert at 7:30 PM ET (4:30 p.m. PT). Festivities will kick off with the WNBA Countdown at 7 p.m. ET.

Who has the first overall pick?

The Indiana Fever hold the number one pick and are highly expected to select Caitlin Clark.

What is the 2024 WNBA Draft order?

First Round

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Dallas Wings (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)

Second Round

Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles) New York Liberty (from Chicago) Las Vegas Aces (from Washington) Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota) Atlanta Dream Washington Mystics (from Dallas) Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

Third Round

Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

Who are the top prospects in the 2024 WNBA Draft?

Along with Clark, Reese and Cardoso, other top players will be available in 2024. They include Stanford's Cameron Brink, UConn's Aaliyah Edwards, Utah's Alissa Pili and Tennessee's Rickea Jackson.

RELATED CONTENT: