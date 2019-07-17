Where Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Relationship Stands Now

Following months of constant rumors of tension between the two, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton appear to be closer than ever, with new reports claiming that the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge have strengthened their relationship.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET that the royals' latest outings together will "hopefully put to rest the rumors that Kate and Meghan don't get along because they certainly look like two duchesses who had plenty in common."

"There have been two major circumstances, which are very calculated and deliberate efforts to try and stem these rumors about a feud between the foursome," Nicholl says of Kate, Meghan and husbands Prince William and Prince Harry. "We saw it at the polo match where William and Harry were obviously playing together. We hadn't expected the duchesses to turn up with their children. The fact that they did is a wonderful treat for royal watchers, but I think those candid pictures were quite deliberately intended to snuff out those rumors of the feud between the foursome. And you saw them all very close, very happy, very comfortable with each other."

Royal fans were then treated to another outing between Kate and Meghan. The two, along with Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, attended Serena Williams' Wimbledon match on Saturday.

"We saw Kate and Meghan in the royal box getting along, chatting to each other, looking very much like friends," Nicholl explains. "To have had the tennis [outing] so soon afterward, and obviously the two duchesses being so close together and so comfortable in each other's company, yes, for the time being, you're not going to be read stories of a feud."

"You're going to be reading stories about how the duchesses get on and I am told that both of them are making an effort to get along," she adds.

About a year ago, the former Suits star and Kate were leading totally different lives. Meghan had stepped away from Hollywood and was learning how to navigate her new life as a royal. Kate, on the other hand, was juggling the demands of her young children, including newborn Prince Louis. So what has brought Meghan and Kate closer together?

On May 6, Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child together, son Archie, and suddenly the two had more in common.

"Certainly Archie has brought them closer," Nicholl claims, adding that the moms "will be certainly spending some time together over the summer."

Nicholl had previously told ET that "now that Archie is here, it has probably really helped to improve the [foursome's] relationship. William is over the moon that his brother is a dad. Kate loves to be around newborns. And I think the relationship between the duchesses is actually a lot better."

"There seemed to be a genuine warmth between the two of them in that carriage ride for Trooping the Coluor," she mentioned at the time. "And I hear that Kate has made herself available to Meghan if she needs advice, if she needs any help. And Kate said to her, 'I'm here. I'm here for you.'"

