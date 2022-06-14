Where to Buy the Hellfire Club Shirt From 'Stranger Things 4'

Leave it to the kids of Stranger Things to dream up and don the most nostalgic, iconic and downright edgy tee to match all of their merry misadventures (is merry the right word?) fighting Demogorgons and getting tangled up in the Upside Down.

If you're caught up on the latest season of Stranger Things, then you're probably all too familiar with that Hellfire Club T-shirt, which has basically become the teenage gang's unofficial uniform in season 4. The tee references a Dungeons and Dragons-themed club at Hawkins High School which is overseen by Eddie Munson, and whose membership base includes Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and more.

The classic tee is actually available to purchase in the real world, too — and for only $33, no less. Forget binge-watching — immerse yourself in the world of Stranger Things with a new wardrobe addition.

Fans can also tap into their love of all things Stranger Things with the help of the limited-edition MAC x Stranger Things cosmetics collection — which features a bright, '80s-inspired color palette that's perfect for getting your glam on for an outing to the Starcourt Mall or a trip through the Upside Down.

Even if you haven't binged the latest season of Stranger Things, there's still plenty of time to catch up before the second part of season 4 drops on Netflix on July 1. The sci-fi series — which stars Millie Bobby Brown, Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Matarazzo, McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery and more — is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

