Where to Stream All the 2022 Oscar-Nominated Movies Online
The full nominations list for the 2022 Oscars was officially released earlier this week. And while the scope of awards season has changed pretty dramatically over the last few years, the talent and unique storytelling present in this year's pack of nominees is perhaps more impressive now than ever before.
Leading the way for Oscar favorites is Netflix's The Power of the Dog, which racked up 12 total nominations including those in major categories like Best Picture, Best Director for Jane Campion, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, and supporting acting nods for Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Dune, Belfast, West Side Story and King Richard were also among this year's top-nominated films.
The winners will be announced during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, airing at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And in the meantime, you can catch up on and binge some of year's top films from within the comforts of your own home. Streaming services like Netflix and Amazon scored big on nominations for their own original projects, and many other studio films have already found their way onto streamers like HBO Max, AppleTV+, Hulu and more.
Whether you're in the mood for a dark drama, a star-studded satirical flick, an immersive sci-fi blockbuster or are simply looking to enjoy a fresh take on a film classic, this year's pool of Oscar-nominated films features some can't-miss stories that are easier than ever to watch in preparation for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.
Here's everything you need to know about how and where to stream some of the year's top, Oscar-nominated films online. Plus, check out ET's full awards season guide, and shop trending products loved by Academy Award-winning celebs like Lady Gaga and Halle Berry.
Best Picture
More Oscar-Nominated Films
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman all scored acting nods in this category for their uniquely diverse performances.
Best Actor
Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington are two of the actors who make up the stacked Best Actor category.
Costume Design
Best Sound
Best Original Score
Best Original Screenplay
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Animated Feature
Best Documentary Feature
Best Visual Effects
RELATED CONTENT:
How to Watch ‘Dune' Online Before The 2022 Oscars
Oscars, GRAMMYs and More: Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Awards Season
Golden Globe–Winning Movies and TV Shows 2022 to Watch Now
Lady Gaga Wears the Comfortable Workout Shoes That Hollywood Loves
Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'
How to Watch 'Spencer' Starring Oscar-Nominated Kristen Stewart