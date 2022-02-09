Where to Stream the 2022 Oscar-Nominated Movies Online

The full nominations list for the 2022 Oscars was officially released earlier this week. And while the scope of awards season has changed pretty dramatically over the last few years, the talent and unique storytelling present in this year's pack of nominees is perhaps more impressive now than ever before.

Leading the way for Oscar favorites is Netflix's The Power of the Dog, which racked up 12 total nominations including those in major categories like Best Picture, Best Director for Jane Campion, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, and supporting acting nods for Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Dune, Belfast, West Side Story and King Richard were also among this year's top-nominated films.

The winners will be announced during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, airing at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And in the meantime, you can catch up on and binge some of year's top films from within the comforts of your own home. Streaming services like Netflix and Amazon scored big on nominations for their own original projects, and many other studio films have already found their way onto streamers like HBO Max, AppleTV+, Hulu and more.

Whether you're in the mood for a dark drama, a star-studded satirical flick, an immersive sci-fi blockbuster or are simply looking to enjoy a fresh take on a film classic, this year's pool of Oscar-nominated films features some can't-miss stories that are easier than ever to watch in preparation for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Here's everything you need to know about how and where to stream some of the year's top, Oscar-nominated films online. Plus, check out ET's full awards season guide, and shop trending products loved by Academy Award-winning celebs like Lady Gaga and Halle Berry.

Best Picture

'Dune' Apple TV 'Dune' Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and more lead the star-studded cast of this sci-fi thriller. APPLETV+ Watch Now $6 AT AMAZON Watch Now

'King Richard' Warner Bros. Pictures 'King Richard' Starring Will Smith in a critically acclaimed performance, King Richard follows the journey of an instrumental father as he raises and trains two of the world's gifted athletes: Venus and Serena Williams. HBO MAX Watch Now APPLE TV+ Watch Now

'Belfast' Focus Features 'Belfast' From director Kenneth Branagh, Belfast depicts the life of a young boy and his working-class, Belfast-based family through the difficult times of the 1960s. $20 AT AMAZON Watch Now

'CODA' Apple TV+ 'CODA' As a CODA (child of deaf adults), the film's main character Ruby must navigate through the complicated journey of family obligations and self-discovery. APPLETV+ Watch Now

'Licorice Pizza' Metro Goldwyn Mayor Pictures 'Licorice Pizza' Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza is a coming-of-age story that tackles the struggles of growing up and finding love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973. $20 AT AMAZON Watch Now

'Nightmare Alley' Nightmare Alley 'Nightmare Alley' Guillermo Del Toro's neo-noir remake of the 1947 classic follows what transpires after a manipulative carnie and shrink join forces -- with Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe all starring in the flick. HBO MAX Watch Now

'West Side Story' 20th Century Fox 'West Side Story' Based on the 1957 musical, this fresh adaption of West Side Story (helmed by Steven Spielberg) depicts a forbidden love story that's rooted in the rivalry between two street gangs. FANDANGO Watch Now

'Don't Look Up' Netflix 'Don't Look Up' This star-studded satire film explores the realities of a society that ignores the looming dangers of climate change. Plus, it features Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Jonah Hill and more. NETFLIX Watch Now

More Oscar-Nominated Films

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman all scored acting nods in this category for their uniquely diverse performances.

'Spencer' Neon 'Spencer' Kristen Stewart has landed her first Best Actress Oscar nomination for her portrayal as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s 'Spencer'. The film follows Diana over a three-day weekend in 1991 as she stays at the queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, for Christmas festivities. While there, she grapples with her mental health and the decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles. HULU Watch Now $3 AT AMAZON Watch Now

'Being the Ricardos' Amazon 'Being the Ricardos' Being the Ricardos offers audiences a unique, behind-the-scenes glimpse of the drama and pressures faced by famed comedy duo, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, throughout the production of I Love Lucy. AMAZON PRIME Watch Now

Best Actor

Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington are two of the actors who make up the stacked Best Actor category.

'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' Netflix 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' From acclaimed writer and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tick, Tick ... Boom! tells the story of a theater composer on the brink of turning 30 who confronts the pressure to "create something great before time runs out." NETFLIX Watch Now

Costume Design

'Cruella' Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 'Cruella' This villain origin story isn't like the rest -- but it does see Emma Stone take on the role of the famed Cruella de Ville before the character's 101 Dalmations days. DISNEY+ Watch Now

'Cyrano' MGM 'Cyrano' Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage embodies the role of a young man whose identity is rooted in bravery, an unwavering love for his country and the promise of newfound love in a complicated time. FANDANGO Watch Now

Best Sound

Best Original Score

'Encanto' et 'Encanto' This musical fantasy from Walt Disney Animation Studios introduces viewers to the Madrigals, a family that resides in the isolated, Colombian mountains of Encanto -- a magical place known for its powers to bestow a unique gift upon every child (all except Mirabel). DISNEY+ Watch Now

Best Original Screenplay

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

'Coming 2 America' Amazon Prime Video 'Coming 2 America' The original Coming to America crew -- with Eddie Murphy included, of course -- is back together in this comical sequel. AMAZON PRIME Watch Now

Best Animated Feature

'Encanto' et 'Encanto' This musical fantasy from Walt Disney Animation Studios introduces viewers to the Madrigals, a family that resides in the isolated, Colombian mountains of Encanto -- a magical place known for its powers to bestow a unique gift upon every child (all except Mirabel). DISNEY+ Watch Now

'Luca' Disney+ 'Luca' Luca is the sweet, coming-of-age story that follows a young boy as he embarks on an unforgettable summer with his friends -- and finds some fishy self-discoveries along the way. DISNEY+ Watch Now

'Flee' Hulu 'Flee' In this story, a child refugee from Afghanistan -- Amin -- must reflect on a secret he’s kept hidden for 20 years. HULU Watch Now

'Raya and The Last Dragon' Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 'Raya and The Last Dragon' Raya and The Last Dragon -- another hit animated feature from Walt Disney Studios -- follows the journey of the lone warrior Raya, as she tracks down the last of the dragons of Kumandra in an effort to save humanity. DISNEY+ Watch Now

Best Documentary Feature

'Ascension' Amazon Prime 'Ascension' This Oscar-nominated documentary tells the story of factory class workers and middle class people in China as they navigate the country's elitist, socially divided system. AMAZON PRIME Watch Now

'Attica' Showtime 'Attica' This original documentary from Showtime recounts the 1971 uprising at the Attica Correctional Facility -- and its implications on the ongoing need for criminal justice reform nearly 50 years later. HULU Watch Now

'Summer of Soul' Hulu 'Summer of Soul' Hulu's original and music-centric documentary Summer of Soul presents a historical record of an event that beautifully celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. HULU Watch Now

Best Visual Effects

'Free Guy' 20th Century Studios 'Free Guy' This quirky comedy follows the journey of a bank teller (played by Ryan Reynolds) as he discovers his existence is actually based as a background character in a video game. Talk about major main character energy! DISNEY+ Watch Now

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch ‘Dune' Online Before The 2022 Oscars

Oscars, GRAMMYs and More: Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Awards Season

Golden Globe–Winning Movies and TV Shows 2022 to Watch Now

Lady Gaga Wears the Comfortable Workout Shoes That Hollywood Loves

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

How to Watch 'Spencer' Starring Oscar-Nominated Kristen Stewart