Demi Lovato put a lot of thought into her latest performance. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old singer took the stage at The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City and surprised some when she decided to perform her 2013 song, "Heart Attack," at the event.

ET has learned that, following Lovato's heart attack and near-death experience, for a few years, she thought she would not be able to sing "Heart Attack." Lovato explained that she reclaimed the song, and told the crowd at the event as much before she started singing the track.

"While my next song is about the intense feelings that come with falling in love as well as heartbreak, opening yourself up, taking risks and not being afraid to do it again," Lovato said, "this song has many parallels for me, my journey and a reminder for all of us in the room just how strong the mind-heart-body connection truly is."

The AHA supported Lovato in this decision and in fact encouraged her to sing the song, ET has learned.

The Today show spoke to Lovato at the event, and the singer, who's engaged to Jutes, opened up about how she's been doing since her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

"I feel happier than I've ever been. I feel like I'm in such a really great place, just spiritually and emotionally. Not only am I in love, but I'm also just mentally very strong," she said. "... I've overcome a lot, and I am a survivor. That's my story today. It's just one of overcoming a lot of hardships, but finally feeling the love that I know I deserve and living an amazing life."

