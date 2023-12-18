Demi Lovato is comfortable in her love life. The 31-year-old "Tell Me You Love Me" singer announced over the weekend that she is engaged to Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.

"Demi is elated since getting engaged," a source tells ET of the romantic moment for the couple. "This is the first healthy, grounding, and supportive relationship that she has been in, in a long time. She recognizes that and appreciates where she is at in her life and where they are as a couple."

The Disney Channel alum can be open with her fiancé, with the source adding, "Demi feels like she can let her guard down with Jutes and be vulnerable, and they also have a very fun, playful, and loving dynamic. Jutes brings out the healthiest, happiest, most creative side of her, and that goes both ways."

The couple met while working on a song together for Lovato's most recent album, Holy Fvck, in 2022.

"He encourages her to follow her passions and they motivate and challenge each other to be their best selves," the source adds. "They cheer each other on and want each other to succeed in every way. They remind each other to live in the now and that the best is yet to come. They’re very excited for this next chapter and to be true partners.'"

Lovato announced her engagement over the weekend, sharing on Instagram, "I’m still speechless. last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic. My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby 🥰 📸."

This marks the second engagement for Lovato, who was briefly engaged to actor Max Ehrich in 2020.

