Demi Lovato has found her only forever in Jutes!

ET has learned that the "Confident" singer got engaged to her musician boyfriend on Saturday.

Jutes -- who met Lovato during a writing session for her song, "Substance," popped the question at Craig's in Los Angeles with a pear-shaped sparkler designed by Material Good. After the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer said, "yes," the pair celebrated with family and close friends.

Lovato showed off the bespoke engagement ring in a photo of her looking into her fiancé's eyes, while her hand rests on his chest.

On Sunday, Lovato took to Instagram to celebrate "the best night of my life."

"I’m still speechless 🥹🥹 last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic," she wrote. "My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby 🥰 📸: @angelokritikos @shutterstock."

Lovato, 31, and Jutes (whose real name is Jordan Lutes) began their relationship in August 2022, two years after she called off her previous engagement with Max Ehrich.

The pair went public with their love, in NYC, as they were spotted walking hand-in-hand. In the year following their romance, the pair haven't been shy when it comes to showing off their relationship.

In March, the "Confident" songstress celebrated her man's birthday with a sweet post.

"My sweet angel - it’s officially your birthday!!! I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self," Lovato wrote on Instagram.

"I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine. Have the best birthday my love.. you deserve it, the world, and more!!!! Here’s to many more 🥰🥰🖤🖤🎂🎂💫💫 I LOVE YOU 😘😘😘," she added.

Jutes, 32, returned the favor in August, as he celebrated Lovato's birthday.

"happy birthday to my best friend. you’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. but more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing. your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in canada who wound up in your session over a year ago. i didn’t know the perfect person existed until i met u but now that i do, i’m gunna spend the rest of my life protecting u and doing whatever i can to squeeze another smile n belly laugh outta u. i couldn’t be more proud to call u my baby. hope u have the best bday ever 🖤😘 i love u @ddlovato," he wrote.

Earlier this year, a source dished on the pair's romance.

"Demi and Jutes are doing great," the source told ET at the time. "They’re very in love and just enjoying their time together. Her friends and family think Demi and Jute$ make a good match and couple. Jute$ wants what’s best for her and everyone sees that."

