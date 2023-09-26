Jana Kramer has a lot going on in this latest chapter of her life -- and it's all good.

Over the weekend, ET's Cassie DiLaura chatted with the mommy-to-be, who shared an update on wedding planning with her fiancé, Allan Russell.

"It's kind of stressful," Kramer told ET while at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. "We have the baby in eight weeks, we just moved into a new house there's just a lot going on. New book, new chapter."

The "I Got The Boy" singer has been adding new pages to her story this year, as she and Russell shared the news of their engagement in May, and followed it with the announcement of their first child.

Kramer, 39, admitted that she considered something intimate, but her love for Russell made her change her plans.

"It's a lot because at first I was just like, 'Let's elope.' We both had weddings. But for me I want to marry this man so bad. It's the one I really want to marry. I want that moment."

Kramer also took her children, Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, into consideration when thinking about her big day.

"And for my kids, they really want the wedding," she said. "So we're trying to figure it out."

She added, "We're thinking next year in Scotland, and the baby might wear a kilt, might not. and Jace too, he want's to wear a kilt. And Jolie want's her whole princess dress."

For Kramer and the 42-year-old former Scottish soccer player, it all comes down to sitting down and actually planning, amid everything else they have going on.

"We just need to be like 'What are we doing?'" she said.

Kramer also has her wedding dress in mind, telling ET that she has a picture of it.

The Next Chapter author, who went through a very public divorce in 2021 with Mike Caussin, shared that she can't believe the path that she's on with her love and life now.

"It's a story I never could have written myself," she told ET. "I thought I was done, but the happy ending is literally right around the corner. You don't believe in those moments, but once you love yourself and know that you actually deserve it, that's the thing. For the first time, I know I actually deserve it and that's what made all the different."

