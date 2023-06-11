Why Jennifer Aniston Doesn't Want to Hear This Compliment

Jennifer Aniston likes to hear a lot of things, but please don't tell her she looks good for her age.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the Friends alum shared why she isn't into that backhanded compliment.

"You look great for your age. It drives me bananas, I can’t stand it," she told the publication about the phrase.

"That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, 'Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age… I don’t even understand what it means. I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 percent better."

The 54-year-old actress shared that she has a mission to not just live longer but to be able to move in her older years.

"My family lives a long time, especially my dad’s side – I want to be thriving," she told the magazine. "I don’t want to just be alive."

Aniston's comments come right after she took to social media to show off her gray tresses. In a video shared on her Instagram last week, the Murder Mystery star was promoting her latest LolaVie haircare product when she showed off her gray roots.

In the clip, the actress peeks through a door as she promotes the product. Aniston puts her gray tresses front and center as she has her hair pushed back in a half-up, half-down style.

Aniston's hair isn't completely gray, though, as it only seems limited to one section of the actress' signature brownish-blonde tresses.

Fans were quick to celebrate The Morning Show star's natural tresses, taking to the comments to celebrate.

"You are so beautiful with your gray hair," one user wrote.

"Jennifer you are so gorgeous with and without grey. Natural=Beauty. You do you!" another user added.

RELATED CONTENT:

Upgrade At-Home Workouts With Jennifer Aniston-Loved Brand Pvolve

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Gray Hair -- and Fans Are Here for It

Jennifer Aniston Teases Adam Sandler Over His Sweatshirt at 'Murder Mystery 2' Premiere (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aniston Teases Adam Sandler Over His Sweatshirt at 'Murder Mystery 2' Premiere (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery