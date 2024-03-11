Wedding bells are in the works for Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel!

On Sunday, the pair -- who got engaged in August 2023 -- spoke to ET's Cassie DiLaura and shared as much information as they could about the plans for their nuptials.

"Well...it's slow," Deschanel told ET during the 32nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. "But it's going."

The couple assured ET that they were not trying to remain coy, rather they don't have any idea about the dress, the venue or the date.

"No, no and no," Scott chimed in when asked if any of those three details were locked down.

Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images)

"It all just has to be right," The New Girl alum added.

One thing the pair do have their mind made up about is the groom's wedding attire -- that's his non-negotiable.

"Kilts," the Celebrity IOU host said. "I'm Scottish. I have to decide, am I gonna go traditional or am I gonna wear something under it? I don't know."

"I hope you wear something under it," Deschanel said.

Another person who will wear the traditional Scottish garment will be Deschanel's 6-year-old son, Charlie.

"Charlie will probably wear a kilt," she added.

In addition to Charlie, Deschanel shares daughter Eloise, 8, with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik. While she's not sure of their roles, she does know that they will bring the cute during their mother's big day.

"I don't know yet," she said when asked about her children's part in the ceremony. "But there will be cute outfits."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

In August 2023, ET confirmed that the pair got engaged during a trip to Scotland, and that her children were part of the special moment. The couple began their relationship in 2019.

They shared the news in a joint Instagram post.

"Forever starts now!!!" it read.

In January, Scott spoke to ET and gave a brief update on the status of their planning.

"You know, things are coming along," he says. "We're gonna get through the holidays and then we’re going to put our focus on that."

The Property Brothers star added that he and his fiancée wanted to take care of the planning together.

"Well, Zooey and I are gonna plan it ourselves, so yeah, we throw some pretty good parties," he jokes. "And I think the main thing for us is to throw a wicked awesome party."

For more on Zoeey and Jonathan's love story, click below.

RELATED CONTENT: