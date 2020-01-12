Why Kelly Clarkson Can't Watch Her Own Daytime Talk Show (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson may be daytime TV’s rising queen as host of the variety talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, but she’s not a fan of watching her own series.

While on the blue carpet of the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, she opened up to ET’s Keltie Knight about seeing herself onscreen. “I can’t watch it because I hate watching me, but people seem to like it,” she said. “I saw the very first episode and then I was like, ‘Out,’ because it's weird watching yourself.”

Not only do people like it, it’s become a hit thanks to her endearing personality and daily performances of song covers at the top of the program. It also was nominated for Best Talk Show, up against the likes of Desus & Mero, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Late Late Show with James Corden and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

While Clarkson ended up losing to Corden and Meyers, who both won in a tie, her series has been renewed for a second season.

“I love being a part of a team that puts this show together, it's just a positive thing,” she said of coming back for more, while also revealing what her mom pointed out recently. “Everyone was like, ‘You have so many jobs.' But even when I was a teenager, I had, like, four jobs. I like working, I like being productive… it’s really cool.”

In addition to her talk show, Clarkson has an upcoming residency, Kelly Clarkson: Invincible, that will run from April to September at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas. She’ll also be returning as coach for the 18th season of The Voice.

Joining her, John Legend and Blake Shelton as coaches is newcomer Nick Jonas. When asked about what she thinks of the Jonas Brothers singer, she said, “He better watch out, because mama won last season.”

Clarkson also teased that “we did have to fight it out a lot in the [blinds]. It was always me and Nick against each other.”

