Mark Consuelos is not mad at all that he was not asked to go shirtless for his new TV show.

Talking with ET's Rachel Smith from the premiere of his MAX series, The Girls on the Bus, the actor, 52, said he was not envious "at all" of his co-star, Scott Foley, who had to strip down for one scene.

"I wasn't jealous at all. Are you kidding?" said Consuelos, laughing. "No, no, no, no."

For the soap opera alum, he says he would "always hand that over" to someone else if it was up to him -- especially after four seasons on CW's Riverdale, where his character, Hiram Lodge, was often shirtless.

"I'm happy just to wear a jacket," he shared, adding that his wife, Kelly Ripa, was not mad either. "I think she was happy for me."

Arguably the most excited at the actor and TV host keeping his shirt on? His three kids with Ripa -- Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21. "Especially the kids," he quipped.

In the new project, Consuelos plays a Hollywood action star-turned-politician with presidential hopes. He says it was a fun switch-up for him as he has been used to his more dramatic parts on shows like Riverdale and All My Children.

"Yeah, he [the character] ran a Twitter poll and he -- just out of spoof -- he realized that he was polling very, very high, like the highest of all the other candidates, which is kind of like, you know, interesting," Consuelos said of his character.

So, does the actor-turned-TV-host have any hopes of shifting into politics at some point? Not a chance.

"I don't think... it would take -- there isn't a dollar sign high enough," he joked.

Political aspirations aside, Consuelos concurred that his wife of almost 28 years would be a "remarkable" first lady, saying, "She would. The chicest."

The Girls on the Bus, which also stars Carla Gugino and Melissa Benoist, premieres on MAX on March 14.

