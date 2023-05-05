Why Meghan Markle Not Going to King Charles' Coronation Is the Right Decision: Royal Expert (Exclusive)
Meghan Markle made a "wise" decision by staying home from King Charles III's coronation this weekend, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET on Friday.
"I think it probably was a wise decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for Harry to come over and Meghan to stay behind," Nicholl told ET's Kevin Frazier, also pointing out that Charles' coronation coincides with the fourth birthday of the couple's first child, Archie.
"I think it was probably the right decision. I think had she come with the children, I think there was always the risk that the sort-of Sussex show could have overshadowed the coronation," she added. "I think there is a very real possibility if they had come here, there may have been blood in the streets and that would be terrible."
Nicholl specified that Meghan's choice to stay behind didn't mean there would never be hope for reconciliation in the future with the rest of her in-laws. "They are Charles' grandchildren," she said of Meghan and Harry's two children. "They are prince and princess."
Plus, Nicholl added, Harry's attendance on Saturday should not go unnoticed. "I think it's something of a positive omen that Harry's going to be here," she said. "I mean, of course he didn't have to come. ... I think every time he comes here, every time there is a family moment, that forges a way for a reconciliation certainly with his father."
Still, Nicholl said her sources tell her that Harry and Meghan remain happy living outside of Britain. "I hear, certainly in the early days, he was really missing his family and he was missing England," she said. "I think, once a Brit always a Brit, so yes, I think he misses parts of it. But, you know, you only need to read through the pages of Spare to realize how unhappy he was within the royal family. ... I think he had been looking for a way out for a long time. This is a new and exciting life."
"I think the big question is," Nichol continued, "what's he going to do now? We read so much, heard so much, we've seen so much in the Netflix series. Where do they go now?"
