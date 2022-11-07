Why Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Won't Watch Her Daughter's Documentary

Selena Gomez's documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, dropped on Apple TV+ Friday, and while her mom, Mandy Teefey, is featured in the film, she says she won't be watching it anytime soon. While appearing on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, Teefey shared the reason she won't be tuning in.

"The reason why is because we lived some of that together. We went through that, and we found healing, and we've moved past some of it. And even if it's something she went through, and I didn’t know she went through it, as a mother, it's gonna affect me. It's gonna hurt my stomach, it's gonna put me in that mindset, and I'm going to wish I could go and protect her," Teefey, who joined her daughter toward the tail end of the interview, shared.

"She was amazing and came through so much, that I already feel like I protect you a lot, and I was like, maybe I can just get through the holidays, to not where I’m going up to her all the time, going, 'I’m sorry I didn’t know,' because mother's do. You want to take away your kids' pain. You don’t want them to have to experience that even though that is part of developing who they're going to be, and who we all are, is our pain and suffering and our growth," she continued.

As for when she'd be able to watch it, Teefey said she'd have to be in the right mood.

"Either I’m going to have to be in that mood, where it's that time where I'm just like, I’m not getting out of bed today, and I already know I’m going to be a little funky," Teefey said. "And then watch it and just be alone and kind of cry, and then call her and tell her I’m sorry that I wasn’t there at that moment, but you can’t just be a helicopter parent."

In the doc, fans get to see Gomez in a way they never have before as the film follows Gomez over a six-year time period, highlighting her career, personal life, and her relationship with mental health. From her diagnosis with lupus and battle with bipolar disorder, to her breakup with Justin Bieber, it's all there.

ET spoke with Gomez at the film's premiere, where she called watching the film "healing."

"In a weird way, I feel like it is a time capsule of things -- a period of my life where I look back, and I actually feel bad for that version of myself," Gomez explained. "I think that it was good for me to see how I was responding to my body, the way that I was acting and the way it was so irrational in moments, and I think it was really healing for me to see that and get it out."

When asked what she'd tell her younger self, the version of Gomez seen in the film who was struggling to balance her career, her personal life and her health, she said never "be afraid."

"I think my advice is to not be afraid. I never actually was afraid to tell people that I want to take time for myself. I never thought that was a bad thing," Gomez explained. "So, to be sharing something honest and say, 'Hey, I'm taking a break because I need it?' I'm being honest, and I think that's just who I am."

