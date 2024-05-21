Tamera Mowry-Housley is keeping her nose out of twin-sister Tia Mowry's dating life, she says.

Talking with ET's Denny Directo on Tuesday from the 49th annual Gracie Awards where she served as "hostess with the mostess," the 45-year-old actress shared that she is fighting the sisterly instinct to set Tia up after following the dissolution of her 14-year marriage to Cory Hardrict.

"See this is the thing, Tia is living her life right now and Tia is doing Tia," the Sister, Sister star joked. "I feel like she doesn't want any of our input right now and I can only respect that."

Tamera added, "I think she is doing her."

For Tia, that means taking on a return to television in an all-new WE tv docuseries, Tia Mowry: My Next Act.

In April, the network announced the former Sister, Sister star will be the focus of a show that follows her "as she navigates her newly single status, motherhood, building businesses, and juggling her super busy and ever-evolving career."

Tamera -- who has been happily married to Adam Housley since 2011 and is a mom to two young kids of her own -- told ET of her sister's new show that she was just as surprised as everyone else to find out about the television series.

"I didn't know until I found out with the rest of the world," she said, adding that for those who hope to see her in an episode, "She didn't ask me. She didn't, so I take that as no."

As for her own recent accomplishment -- getting to host the 49th annual Gracie Awards presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation -- Tamera says she could hardly believe the opportunity she was given, including the chance to be in the room with some of her own career icons.

Just before starting her interview with ET, she said that she bumped into Phylicia Rashad on the carpet, which caused her to have a momentary out-of-body experience as Rashad, 75, is an actress who inspired her to venture into show business.

"This is a full circle moment for me because I watched The Cosby Show and that's how a lot of the acting bug was stirred up," Tamera said. "I've always wanted to meet her -- she's the epitome of class."

For any young girls who may look up to her as an inspiration for acting, the Twitches star offered up some sage advice that applies to women anywhere in pursuit of a dream, no matter the field.

"Never give up. A lot of the women that are here, they never gave up and there's always gonna be challenges, no matter what," she said. "Even once you've so-called "made it," there's always gonna be little hurdles."

