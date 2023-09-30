'Wild 'N Out Star Jacky Oh's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of Jacky Oh's death has been officially declared, four months after she died in Miami. On Friday, a representative for the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to People that the former Wild 'N Out star died from complications from cosmetic surgery. She was 33.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

This is the first time Jacky Oh's cause of death has been confirmed, though, in June, citing a since-deleted Instagram post, TMZ reported that Jacky Oh had been in Miami for a "mommy makeover."

Prior to her death, Jacky Oh had been in a relationship with DC Young Fly. The pair met in 2015, the same year that DC Young Fly made his first appearance on Wild 'N Out, on which Jacky Oh was already starring. She had since left the series and was working as a realtor and had recently launched a lip gloss line.

"We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time," DC Young Fly later told People, before posting on Instagram about his later partner, with whom he shared three children: Nova, Nala and Prince.

"You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW," he wrote in part. "Your soul was beautiful. Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!... Will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!"

"Love you forever and our kids are super strong. They helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap," he concluded. "U wit me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise ... jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered."

Not long after, DC Young Fly shared a video from Jacky Oh's celebration of life service, writing, "Sent you off the right way mama. Love u forever. The kids gon be str8 and you kno GOD got u."

He also delivered a eulogy at the somber event, noting that Jacky Oh "had a beautiful soul" and "was a great mother."

"Your spirit is with us, you still here, and we got an amazing support system," he said. "We got a beautiful support system and they came out. We love you. Everybody in here, keep God first."

