Loverboy or kissing bandit?

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the next all-new episode of Bravo's Winter House, fans will find out as game night takes a flirty turn thanks to Below Deck alum Katie Flood's cheeky bowl of questions. Here's the set-up: the entire Winter House crew -- Katie, Kyle Cooke, Brian Benni, Danielle Olivera, Tom Schwartz, Jordan Emanuel, Malia White, Alex Propson, Casey Craig and Kory Keefer -- gathers in their ski lodge to blindly ask each other truth-or-dare-style questions.

Brian's first to fish a question out of the bowl, pulling a slip of paper that asks, who would you like to kiss? In this game, the entire crew has to cough up their answers, too. Brian starts, naming Katie as his desired makeout partner. It's a bit of a surprise, given his previously expressed interest in Casey.

"I'm following the Kory advice," Brian explains, referencing advice he'd received from his co-star. "You know, trying to leave her with just enough, wanting more."

"Brian, love to see it," Kory raves. "My boy, doin' work! Yeah, baby, let's go!"

Malia then calls Kory her kiss crush, before Kyle confesses he'd "totally kiss Tom" if he drank enough of his canned alcohol brand, Loverboy. This elicits a string of "awws" from the group, with Casey encouraging Kyle to "get in there" with Tom. He stands up and walks over to his Vanderpump Rules buddy for a brief peck.

"That was kind of sweet," Tom announces as the house erupts in cheers and laughter for the unexpected moment.

Next up, it's Jordan's turn and she surprises the group by propositioning Danielle for a "threesome kiss" with Alex, the Below Deck deckhand who's made passes at both women in the first few days of filming. They all lean in for it.

That three-way kiss might just be the spark of something between Danielle and Alex. The two leaned into a vacation romance over the course of filming.

"I was trying not to at first," Danielle admitted to ET ahead of the premiere. "But his well-conditioned hair, the mountain air, it was just... I don't know! There's like a twinkle in his eye, and then there's like, eventually, some guy liner involved. I'm just, like, I'm weak. I'm so weak."

Their fling stays just that, though.

"He's in Florida," the New Yorker noted. "There's definitely still flirting going on. You know, I don't know what's gonna happen, but it's definitely just fun, and ... we both know there's nothing serious. So, we just have this great fun, flirty friendship."

Winter House airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.

