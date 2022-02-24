Shopping

Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart Confirmed for Today — Here's How to Get Access

By ETonline Staff
Xbox Series X
GameStop

After a quiet start to the year, Xbox Series X restocks are making a comeback this week. In case you haven't had any luck getting one of the elusive consoles, a major Xbox Series X restock has been confirmed for today at Walmart

Starting today at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT), consoles will be available to Walmart Plus subscribers. Keep in mind that you will need a confirmed paid account to access the Xbox Series X restock. They will only be available for non-trial Walmart Plus members, so you will need to pick up at least a month of a paid Walmart Plus account to access this Xbox Series X restock. In the past, Walmart has opened these “early access” deals to non-Plus customers after a few hours, but it is unlikely in this restock. 

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X Video Game Console
Walmart
Xbox Series X
Score this online-only deal at 12 pm ET today. 
$499

Sign Up for Walmart+

Today is also an excellent day for PS5 restocks. Walmart will also be unleashing PS5s at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) for Walmart+ subscribers. A Walmart Plus membership costs $12.95 per month or $98 for the year, which you can easily make back in the savings it offers. Today's PS5 restock will include the PS5 with a disc drive and the PS5 console that can only play digital titles.

Sony PS5
PS5
Walmart
Sony PS5
Walmart's big restock of the PS5 gaming system is happening today. Shop the PS5 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). 
$499
Sony PS5 Digital Edition
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Video Game Console
Walmart
Sony PS5 Digital Edition
Minus a Blu-ray disc drive, this gaming console provides all the allure of a traditional PS5 gaming system — and at $100 less, too.
$399

The easiest console to find right now is the Nintendo Switch, but if you are on the hunt for the Nintendo Switch OLED model, we are tracking 2022 restocks. Also, check out some more top gaming picks for this year, including the smaller, sleeker Xbox Series S.

Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S
Amazon
Xbox Series S
The Xbox Series S is currently in limited stock at Amazon. For the best gaming, pair it with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. 
$300
Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console
Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console
Walmart
Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console
Gaming consoles like the Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console are some of the biggest hot ticket items this shopping season. Score one for only $480 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale event. 
$580$480
Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+
Elgato - Game Capture HD60 S+
Elgato
Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+
If you know someone who is interested in streaming on Twitch, check out the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+. This unique gift allows them to record gameplay footage from their favorite console on their PC, and stream their gameplay live online with 2160p60 passthrough resolution.
$200$160
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Console box
Amazon
Nintendo Switch
The great thing about the Nintendo Switch is that it’s a console that doubles as a portable system. You can start a round of 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' on the living room TV, and then finish it on the plane ride to see the family for the holidays. Perfect gift. Very cool.
$300
HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headphones
HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headphones
Kingston
HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headphones
If you're serious about multiplayer gaming, a quality set of headphones is a -have gaming accessory. This highly-reviewed headset from HyperX has great 7.1 surround sound, memory foam ear cushions for a comfortable fit and a detachable mic. Plus, this gift is compatible with all the major gaming systems.
$130$107
Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset
Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset
Walmart
Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset
If PC gaming calls for a VR headset in your house, this one from Oculus has ergonomic design and easily translates your movements into VR and quick movements appear in VR with intuitive, realistic precision.
$560
4TB Seagate Game Drive for PlayStation 4
4TB Seagate Game Drive for PlayStation 4
Seagate
4TB Seagate Game Drive for PlayStation 4
These days, anyone can download games directly to their consoles. It’s convenient, but there’s a drawback: PlayStation games tend to be huge, meaning you can only fit a limited number on a single console. This large, 4TB external hard drive solves that problem.
$150$100
PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership Card
PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership Card
Sony
PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership Card
If you're gifting a PS5, you'll want to add-on a one-year membership to PlayStation Plus: It'll let them play online with friends and loved ones, while also giving them access to new free games to play every month.
$60
Redragon S101 Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo
Redragon S101 Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo
Amazon
Redragon S101 Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo
For every gaming monitor, a gamer needs a gaming keyboard. Not only does this PC gaming keyboard have more than 26,000 five-star reviews for quality gaming sessions, it also has RGB lighting and ergonomic design to keep any gaming enthusiast comfortable.
$40$36
SanDisk 256GB Memory Card (Nintendo Switch)
SanDisk MicroSD Memory Card for Nintendo Switch
SanDisk
SanDisk 256GB Memory Card (Nintendo Switch)
You'll want to pick up a microSDXC memory card for that new Switch to take advantage of all the great indie games available for download on the Nintendo eShop. This Nintendo-branded, 256GB card is large enough to hold tons of games, but not too big that it breaks the bank.
$53$43
Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition
Animal Crossing Switch
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition
Want to make the gift of a Nintendo Switch even more memorable for your younger gamer? Upgrade to a collectible Switch, such as this Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition, for the same price. Just sure to pick up a copy of their favorite game too while you’re at it -- it’s not included!
$318 AND UP$300

