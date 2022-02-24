Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart Confirmed for Today — Here's How to Get Access
After a quiet start to the year, Xbox Series X restocks are making a comeback this week. In case you haven't had any luck getting one of the elusive consoles, a major Xbox Series X restock has been confirmed for today at Walmart.
Starting today at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT), consoles will be available to Walmart Plus subscribers. Keep in mind that you will need a confirmed paid account to access the Xbox Series X restock. They will only be available for non-trial Walmart Plus members, so you will need to pick up at least a month of a paid Walmart Plus account to access this Xbox Series X restock. In the past, Walmart has opened these “early access” deals to non-Plus customers after a few hours, but it is unlikely in this restock.
Today is also an excellent day for PS5 restocks. Walmart will also be unleashing PS5s at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) for Walmart+ subscribers. A Walmart Plus membership costs $12.95 per month or $98 for the year, which you can easily make back in the savings it offers. Today's PS5 restock will include the PS5 with a disc drive and the PS5 console that can only play digital titles.
The easiest console to find right now is the Nintendo Switch, but if you are on the hunt for the Nintendo Switch OLED model, we are tracking 2022 restocks. Also, check out some more top gaming picks for this year, including the smaller, sleeker Xbox Series S.
