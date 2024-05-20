Xochitl Gomez can't wait for fans to see what she and the cast of the new Cat in the Hat animated film have in store.

Talking with ET's Denny Directo from Monday's world premiere of Netflix's Atlas, the 18-year-old actress teased her role in the upcoming iteration of the classic Dr. Seuss story, which she stars in alongside Bill Hader and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson.

"Oh my gosh, well, I actually I just did my first session not that long ago," Gomez shared of getting into the recording booth. "It's so much fun. My character's so dramatic and so crazy, she's -- I love her."

No word yet on a name or description for her role, but it is confirmed that Hader, 45, will voice the iconic feline -- which he previously played in a sketch on Saturday Night Live back in 2014.

Xochitl Gomez at the 'Atlas' premiere on May 20 - Getty Images

Gomez -- whose previous credits include Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club -- said getting the opportunity to step into an animated project is not only a dream come true, but a full-circle moment.

The actress shared with ET that early on in her career, she would take auditions for voiceover work only to be met with rejection and skepticism at her ability to voice a memorable character.

"I saw the drawings -- the first set of drawings -- and like, as an animation lover, I've always wanted to do voiceover," she shared. "I did so many auditions for it and it was just like, 'Sorry, your voice is just not that special.'"

Xochitl Gomez at the 'Mean Girls' premiere in January - Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Gomez added, "I came in for my first audition and I like, 'I'm going to do as much [as I can] and I want to really prove to them that I can do it.'"

Luckily for the Dancing With the Stars season 32 winner, her plan to wow the producers worked and she ended up scoring herself a spot on an all-star team of notable names, including Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, What We Do in the Shadows' Matt Berry and Girls5eva actress Paula Pell.

Studio reps told ET in March that the film will see The Cat "spreading joy to 'happyless' kids" and taking on "his toughest assignment yet… to cheer a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town."

The movie is written and directed by Kung Fu Panda 3 director Alessandro Carloni and Trolls writer Erica Rivinoja.

While the world waits for that project -- as well as any other MCU films she may or not reprise her role as America Chavez in -- Gomez is occupying her time by showing up to support her friends and fellow actors like Simu Liu and Jennifer Lopez in their new Netflix film.

She told ET on Monday that she sees Lopez, 54, as an inspiration for herself and other Latina actresses who have their sights set on making a name for themselves in the industry.

"It's so funny, as a kid, I used to enjoy watching all of her music videos. And also my mom has the same name -- like Jennifer -- so as a kid, I was like, 'Oh my god, it's like another power woman,'" she shared.

Gomez continued, "As I've gotten older, I just -- she just continues to do incredible things."

Atlas premieres on May 24 on Netflix.

