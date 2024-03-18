Bill Hader is heading back into the world of animation as he has been cast as the voice of The Cat in a new Cat in the Hat film.

On Monday, ET confirmed that the Barry alum, 45, will voice the iconic feline alongside other famous names like Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, Marvel star Xochitl Gomez, What We Do in the Shadows' Matt Berry and Girls5eva actress Paula Pell in a movie from Warner Bros. Pictures.

According to studio reps, the film will see The Cat "spreading joy to 'happyless' kids" and taking on "his toughest assignment yet… to cheer a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town." The movie is set to be written and directed by Kung Fu Panda 3 director Alessandro Carloni and Trolls writer Erica Rivinoja.

A live-action version of the timeless Dr. Seuss story was released in 2003 and starred Mike Myers as The Cat and Alec Baldwin, Spencer Breslin, Dakota Fanning and Kelly Preston in other prominent roles.

It's a return to the red-and-white striped hat for Hader, who humorously played the Dr. Seuss character back in 2014 while hosting Saturday Night Live in the show's 40th season.

In that sketch, the comedian and actor played a version of The Cat who had a romantic relationship with the mother of two young kids, played by Aidy Bryant and Pete Davidson, with the mom (Cecily Strong) ultimately revealing that The Cat is the father of one of the kids. The skit has since become a meme and has amassed nearly 10 million views on YouTube.

The new Cat in the Hat film is the first announced project for Hader since his Emmy Award-winning series, Barry, came to an end in 2023. In its four-season run, the show racked up 55 Emmy nominations and 10 wins, including Outstanding Lead Actor for Hader in 2018 and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Henry Winkler that same year.

Cat in the Hat is scheduled to release in theaters on March 6, 2026.

