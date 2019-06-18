C Glizzy has reportedly been shot.

The 16-year-old rapper, whose real name is Christian Moore, is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head outside a Florida convenience store Saturday night, WPLG Local 10 reports.

According to the outlet, Moore's brother and friend slammed into a wall on an exit ramp while trying to rush the teen to the hospital following the incident. Once they eventually made it there, the outlet reports, Moore underwent hours of surgery to remove the bullet from his head.

Madeleine Wright, a reporter for WPLG Local 10, tweeted that Moore's mother told her that he is "heavily sedated and not talking right now."

"She is expecting and hoping that he’ll survive the gunshot wound he sustained to the head," Wright added. "Someone opened fire on him as he was leaving a store on MLK Blvd. in Pompano Beach yesterday."

UPDATE: @CGlizzyofficial’s mom tells me he is heavily sedated and not talking right now, but she is expecting and hoping that he’ll survive the gunshot wound he sustained to the head. Someone opened fire on him as he was leaving a store on MLK Blvd. in Pompano Beach yesterday. pic.twitter.com/BKXhFMslaz — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) June 16, 2019

The tragic event came nearly one year after Moore's friend XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Florida.

The rapper, who was 20 years old at the time of his death, was shopping for motorcycles in South Florida prior to being shot. As he was leaving the motorcycle dealer, a gunman reportedly ran up to his vehicle and opened fire.

Four suspects were arrested. Last July, a grand jury in Fort Lauderdale indicted all four men on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Watch the video below for more on the late rapper.

