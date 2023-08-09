A yacht that Princess Diana spent some of her final days on in 1997 recently sank in the Mediterranean Sea. The boat, named Cujo, sunk off the coast of France, The Independent reports.

The site reports that the boat hit an unidentified object and experienced a leak while sailing near the French Riviera. The seven people on board at the time, including the unidentified current owner of the boat, were rescued, but the boat sunk to the depths of the sea.

The Gendarmerie des Alpes Maritimes posted photos of the sinking ship on its Facebook page, showing some of the boat's furniture and the guests' belongings that were recovered. It notes that the incident took place on July 29.

Cujo was previously owned by Princess Diana's boyfriend, Dodi Al-Fayed. The Egyptian film producer was killed in the 1997 car crash that also took Diana's life. The couple were seen vacationing together on the yacht days before their untimely deaths.

The Independent reports that Cujo has hosted celebrity guests in the past, including Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Tony Curtis.

Diana and Dodi's romance following her split from Prince Charles was documented on the most recent season of The Crown. The Netflix royal drama followed the late Princess of Wales' life ahead of her sudden death. It even showed scenes of Diana vacationing with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, on a boat with the Al-Fayeds, though it did not specify whether that boat was Cujo.

Back in January, Prince Harry admitted during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that he has watched the royal drama. At the time, the fifth in line to the British royal throne was promoting his tell-all memoir, Spare.

"The older stuff and the more recent stuff," Harry confirmed. "Yes I do [fact check it], actually, which, by the way, another reason why it's so important that history has it right."

Harry has spoken about The Crown before, telling James Corden in 2021, "They don't pretend to be news, it's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course it's not strictly accurate, but loosely. It gives you a rough idea about what the lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."

"I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself," he told Corden. "Because it's the difference between, [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but [the tabloid stories] are being reported on as fact, because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

