Amal Clooney was arguably one of the best-dressed guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding.

The human rights lawyer stopped everyone in their tracks when she radiated in a honey yellow Stella McCartney midi dress and matching hat for the May 19 nuptials.

The custom piece got so much attention that it became the most searched-for outfit from the royal wedding with 17,000 people from 65 countries searching for it online in the 48 hours following the globally-watched event, according to Lyst.

So it was only a natural step for the British designer to release the design, aptly named after Clooney, to the public, which is now sold via numerous retailers such as Matches Fashion, Farfetch, Saks Fifth Avenue and McCartney's store.

Hey, we were obsessed with it too -- the second we saw it. Its elegant silhouette will stand the test of time, thanks to its square neckline, pinched detail on the shoulders and beautiful long tie that floats down the back -- it's honestly perfection.

And this isn't the first time McCartney has made a custom design worn at the royal wedding shoppable. The gorgeous halter wedding reception gown she created for Markle became available to shop in her first bridal collection in November.

Now, it does come at a hefty price of $1995, but if you're willing to make the move, know that it's an investment you'll wear forever. If you're still not convinced, we've gathered similar options fit for a more modest budget. Shop them ahead.

