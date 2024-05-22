A real, close family -- on screen and off! Many members of the cast and crew of Young Sheldon came together last week to watch the emotional series finale, as a group, at co-star Annie Potts' home.

The actress -- who stars as Meemaw, the maternal grandmother of the Cooper family -- took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of the special night, which went down last week.

"The #YoungSheldon family gathered at Meemaw's to watch the finale," Potts captioned the sweet post. "Great job, EVERYONE, and THANK YOU to all of you who tuned in."

In the video, Potts goes around the finale viewing party, sharing the moment with everyone who was able to attend -- including stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, Mary Grill and many others on the cast and crew.

Notably absent from the festivities were Montana Jordan -- who plays Georgie Cooper, and will be starring in the forthcoming spin-off series, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage.

On Tuesday, Jordan announced that he and girlfriend Jenna Weeks welcomed their first child together -- a daughter named Emma Rae Jordan.

Meanwhile, Iain Armitage, who starred as the titular Sheldon Cooper, was seemingly unable to attend, but shared his love in the comments under Potts' post.

"Looks fun, Ms Annie! Love you ❤️" the 15-year-old comic actor wrote.

Iain Armitage, Annie Potts, Raegan Revford and Montana Jordan at a special screening of the 100th Episode of "Young Sheldon" at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on March 18, 2022. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Revord, 16, remarked on how special the experience was of watching the series finale with her TV family, commenting, "I didn't want that night to end. I love being with all of you. ❤️"

On Tuesday, ET spoke with Revord on the red carpet at the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 49th annual Gracie Awards in Beverly Hills, where she reflected on spending some time with her co-stars after production wrapped on the finale.

"We were wrapping, a lot of guest stars and... we pulled the couch off of set. It was the green couch that's in the living room -- we pulled it off the set and I actually posted a photo of all of us sitting on it," Revord recalled.

"We were just hanging out and we were just piled on the couch and it was so much fun," she shared. "For like three hours, we were just hanging out and laughing, and it was great."

The series finale aired last week, and while Young Sheldon has come to an end, CBS announced that a spinoff series, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, is set to premiere in the fall.

The series stars Jordan and Emily Osment, who will reprise her role as Georgie's wife, Mandy McAllister.

"I'm so happy for Montana and Emily! They deserve it, above and beyond," Revord marveled to ET. "They're so talented and they're some of my favorite people ever, and I'm so excited to see where the show goes."

