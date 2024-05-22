Montana Jordan is a new dad! The Young Sheldon star announced the birth of his daughter on Tuesday with a sweet photo.

"God has blessed me with a beautiful babygirl," Jordan captioned the shot, in which he sits in a hospital chair holding the newborn. "Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always."

Jordan, who played Georgie Cooper on the hit CBS series, shares the child with his girlfriend, content creator Jenna Weeks. The new mom also posted a close-up shot of baby Emma's face on her Instagram story.

Jenna Weeks shares a photo of the newborn daughter she shares with 'Young Sheldon' actor Montana Jordan. - Jenna Weeks / Instagram

The couple first went Instagram official with their relationship in November 2021. Just last week, Jordan shared a loving tribute to his girlfriend in honor of Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful momma in the world," he wrote. "To the woman that not only made me a daddy but pushes me to do better each and everyday. I’m blessed beyond measure. I love you Jenna!"

Earlier this year, Weeks showed off her growing baby bump as the duo attended the CMT Music Awards together along with Jordan's Young Sheldon co-star, Emily Osment.

Jenna Weeks and Montana Jordan at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at the Moody Center on April 7, 2024 in Austin, Texas. - Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

While Young Sheldon recently said goodbye after seven seasons, Jordan is returning to TV as Georgie very soon.

A new spinoff of The Big Bang Theory spinoff has been ordered by CBS, and will focus on Sheldon's older brother, his wife, Mandy (Osment), and their young family.

ET recently spoke with Jordan and Osment about the upcoming series, set to be called Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, and the duo admitted that their excitement about the upcoming show helped temper the heartache of saying goodbye to Young Sheldon.

"I'm thankful and blessed that they blessed us with this opportunity," Jordan said of the upcoming series, which will start shooting this summer. "It kind of helps get your mind off of it a little bit."

"It does, yes," Osment agreed. "We're fortunate in that way where we've got something sweet to look forward to."

"It’s my dream to be able to continue this story and do it with this guy?... I'm thrilled," she added.

The series -- which will be shot in front of a studio audience, like The Big Bang Theory -- is being produced by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland, all of whom also produced The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon.

