The stars showed up and showed out on the 2024 Oscars red carpet in everything from pretty pinks to stunning blacks and a handful of eye-grabbing structural looks. One star who never fails to command a carpet is Zendaya, and last night's event was no different.

The actress was not a nominee at the 96th Academy Awards, but her hairstyle surely won big. The Oscars presenter embraced old Hollywood glam for the occasion with a bouncy, retro bob that paired perfectly with her Giorgio Armani Privé rose silk gown. If you want to get the look, you're in luck because we have some major insight on how the Dune star got her locks just this volumized and shiny.

In retro fashion, Zendaya's hairstylist used T3 hot rollers to achieve her bouncy bob style with a dramatic side part.

"Starting with clean, damp hair, I mixed and emulsified Joico’s Dream Blowout and Defy Damage Protective Shield to create a protective barrier before shaping and styling the hair with T3 Hot rollers," Zendaya's hairstylist Tai Simon shared in a release.

Getty Images

Hot rollers offer volume, body and shine, and T3's Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe with velvet flocking are easy to wrap. The set includes eight rollers in two sizes, crease-free clips to hold the rollers in place, and a case for storage and travel. These hot rollers offer two heat settings and have a cool grip rim for easier handling. You can pin up your curls after removing the hot rollers, then give strands a good spritz of hairspray for a long-lasting look.

If Zendaya is any indication, hot rollers are officially back — and so is the bob haircut. (Though T3's hot rollers are great for various hair lengths).

T3's Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe kit is worth the splurge, but that doesn't mean we can't appreciate a good deal. Bookmark this page, because these hot rollers are set to go on sale on March 13 during T3's Friends & Family Sale.