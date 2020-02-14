Zoë Kravitz's famous dad gave an unforgettable speech at her wedding. The 31-year-old actress stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week and recalled how Lenny Kravitz "made the night" at her 2019 nuptials to Karl Glusman.

"It was funny because I planned this wedding very well and the one thing I didn’t really think about was speeches just because, I don’t know, it totally slipped my mind," she shared. "So the night before, I was like, 'I guess I should probably ask you guys to say something?'"

"And so, the next day at the wedding, my mom opens like a journal and she’s written something beautiful and my dad said when he saw that, he was like, 'S**t,'" Zoë continued of her mom, Lisa Bonet, who was married to Lenny from 1987 to 1993.

Despite some nerves from Lenny after seeing Lisa's preparation, Zoë said that her dad "went up and gave one of the most beautiful speeches I’ve ever heard and I was in tears."

"It kind of made the night," she gushed.

After reportedly tying the knot in a civil ceremony, Zoë and Karl threw a wedding last June at Lenny's Paris home. At the time, a source told ET that the father of the bride was "thrilled" over the couple's choice of location.

"He was gushing about how happy he was she had found the love of her life, and how proud he was of all her incredible accomplishments," the source said.

As for Zoë, the source noted that the Big Little Lies actress was "incredibly emotional" throughout the big day, largely because she was "touched that so that so many of her loved ones had made it to Paris to celebrate."

